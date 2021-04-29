Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and 480 AIO Coolers Now Available

Alphacool's Eisbaer Pro Aurora CPU "all-in-one" solution is now also available with 280mm and 420mm radiators the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 420. The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora Series is specially designed for large CPU DIEs namely the AMD Ryzen Threadripper and the Intel Socket LGA 3647 and LGA 4189 processors. The Eisbaer Pro Aurora uses high-performance NexXxoS ST30 radiators, all made with copper, along with robust TPV hoses with quick-release couplings from Alphacools ENTERPRISE Solution Series. The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora feature addressable RGB lighting on the water block and the 140mm Rise Aurora fans. The new Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and 480 AIO coolers use the new 140mm Alphacool Rise Aurora fan with PWM control from 0 to 2000 RPM.
Intel LGA 1700 Support
All the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora Series AIO coolers to be released from this date will come with Intel LGA 1700 socket mounting kit to support the upcoming 12th generation Intel Core processors to be launched next month.
Performance Like Custom Liquid Cooling
The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora AIO Coolers consist almost of custom liquid cooling components to deliver exceptional cooling performance. The cooler uses standard G1/4 threads and is easily expandable to support additional Alphacool components with its quick-release couplings. The coolers come with pre-filled radiators and have a fill port for refilling and maintenance.
Addressable RGB Lighting
The entire Eisbaer Aurora cooler was equipped with addressable, digital RGB LEDs including the Rise Aurora 140mm fans.
Pricing and Availability
The Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and Eisbaer Pro Aurora 420 are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for 182.99 and 211.99, respectively.