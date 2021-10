Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and 480 AIO Coolers Now Available

All the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora Series AIO coolers to be released from this date will come with Intel LGA 1700 socket mounting kit to support the upcoming 12th generation Intel Core processors to be launched next month.The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora AIO Coolers consist almost of custom liquid cooling components to deliver exceptional cooling performance. The cooler uses standard G1/4 threads and is easily expandable to support additional Alphacool components with its quick-release couplings. The coolers come with pre-filled radiators and have a fill port for refilling and maintenance.The entire Eisbaer Aurora cooler was equipped with addressable, digital RGB LEDs including the Rise Aurora 140mm fans.The Eisbaer Pro Aurora 280 and Eisbaer Pro Aurora 420 are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for €182.99 and €211.99, respectively.