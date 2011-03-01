Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora AIO Liquid CPU Coolers Launched

Press Release
Alphacool launches its latest all-in-one liquid cooler which are also a special variant of the Alphacool AIO range the new Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora Series. It features pure copper radiators with quick-release fasteners for easy expandability and nickel-plated copper cold plate. The Eisbaer Pro Aurora AIO cooler features the new DC-LT 2 pump which is already used in the latest Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO coolers. The new pump shaft and improved electronics have made the pump even smoother. The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora is designed for AMD and Intels HEDT platforms.
The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora comes equipped with a significantly larger cooler base which was specially developed for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors and Intel LGA 3647 platform processors. The large cold plate also fits the current AMD AM4 mainstream socket. The Eisbaer Pro comes with the new Alphacool Rise 120mm radiator fans rated for 0~2500 RPM. The AIOs waterblock sports RGB lighting as well as the Alphacool Rise 120mm fan.
The Eisbaer Pro comes in two models the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 240 with a 240mm radiator and the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 with a 360mm radiator.
Compatibility
Intel: 2011 / 2011-3 / 2066/3647 Narrow & Square
AMD: AM4 / TR4 / sTRX4 / sWRX8
Pricing and Availability
Now available at Alphacool, see pricing below.
Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 240: 159.98
Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360: 184.99
