Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora AIO Liquid CPU Coolers Launched

The Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora comes equipped with a significantly larger cooler base which was specially developed for the AMD Ryzen Threadripper processors and Intel LGA 3647 platform processors. The large cold plate also fits the current AMD AM4 mainstream socket. The Eisbaer Pro comes with the new Alphacool Rise 120mm radiator fans rated for 0~2500 RPM. The AIO’s waterblock sports RGB lighting as well as the Alphacool Rise 120mm fan.The Eisbaer Pro comes in two models – the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 240 with a 240mm radiator and the Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 with a 360mm radiator.Intel: 2011 / 2011-3 / 2066/3647 Narrow & SquareAMD: AM4 / TR4 / sTRX4 / sWRX8Now available at Alphacool, see pricing below. Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 240 : €159.98 Alphacool Eisbaer Pro Aurora 360 : €184.99