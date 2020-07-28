Press Release
Alphacool today presents the Eiswolf 2 AIO solution for AMD Radeon RX 6800/6800XT/6900 and Nvidia RTX 3080/3090 reference design graphics cards. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO coolers come equipped with a high-performance Alphacool 360mm NexXxoS ST30 all-copper radiator paired with the new Alphacool Aurora Rise 120mm fan with a maximum static pressure of 3.17mm/H2O and a speed range of 0 to 2500RPM. The AIO cooler uses a reliable DC-LT 2 pump with a maximum flow rate of 75 L/hour.
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm delivers cooling to the GPU and relevant components in the graphics card including the graphics memory and VRMs. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm are pre-assembled and pre-filled cooling units. Its waterblock features digital RGB lighting a green glowing NVIDIA logo for the GeForce RTX 3080/3090 and a red glowing Radeon logo for the RX 6800/6900.
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm for Radeon RX 6800/6800XT/6900 has an MSRP of 244.99. Coming soon at Alphacool
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm for GeForce RTX 3080/3090 also has an MSRP of 244.99. Now available at Alphacool
Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm Cooler For Radeon RX 6000-Series and GeForce RTX 30-Series
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« COLORFUL Introduces iGame M600 Mirage Gaming PC · Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm Cooler For Radeon RX 6000-Series and GeForce RTX 30-Series