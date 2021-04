Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm Cooler For Radeon RX 6000-Series and GeForce RTX 30-Series

The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm delivers cooling to the GPU and relevant components in the graphics card including the graphics memory and VRMs. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm are pre-assembled and pre-filled cooling units. Its waterblock features digital RGB lighting a green glowing NVIDIA logo for the GeForce RTX 3080/3090 and a red glowing Radeon logo for the RX 6800/6900.The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm for Radeon RX 6800/6800XT/6900 has an MSRP of 244.99. Coming soon at Alphacool The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 AIO 360mm for GeForce RTX 3080/3090 also has an MSRP of 244.99. Now available at Alphacool