Alphacool Introduces Apex 17W/mK Thermal Paste

Alphacool introduces the new Apex thermal paste. With a thermal conductivity of 17 W/mk, it enters the circle of the most powerful thermal pastes on the market. Alphacool was able to optimize the viscosity of the new Apex thermal paste to make it particularly suitable for high contact pressures while being easy to apply. The main ingredient of Alphacool Apex Thermal Grease is a nano-powder with a very low thermal impedance. This makes it possible for electronic components to be cooled efficiently, thus extending their durability and improving their reliability.
The Alphacool Apex thermal paste is delivered in a 4g applicator with a screwable cap. The supplied amount is sufficient for several applications and can be stored in the applicator to protect it from drying out.
Technical data
Thermal conductivity: 17 W/mk
Volatilization Rate ([email protected]°C)%: <0.5
Density (g/cc): 3.5 (Test method ASTM D792)
Viscosity (mPa.s): 35~220*103 (Test method ASTM D2196)
Continuous Using Temperature (°C): -40°C to 120°C
Thermal Impedance (°C in 2/W): 0.10 +/- 0.1 (Test method ASTM D5470)
Max. Working Pressure: 40 psi
Colour: Grey
Quantity: 4g
Thermal conductivity: 17 W/mk
Volatilization Rate ([email protected]°C)%: <0.5
Density (g/cc): 3.5 (Test method ASTM D792)
Viscosity (mPa.s): 35~220*103 (Test method ASTM D2196)
Continuous Using Temperature (°C): -40°C to 120°C
Thermal Impedance (°C in 2/W): 0.10 +/- 0.1 (Test method ASTM D5470)
Max. Working Pressure: 40 psi
Colour: Grey
Quantity: 4g
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Apex 17 W/mk Thermal Grease will be available in the Alphacool online store (item number 1022240) from June 16, 2022, for 14,99 MSRP.