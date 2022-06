Alphacool Introduces Apex 17W/mK Thermal Paste

Technical data

Thermal conductivity: 17 W/mk

Volatilization Rate (

Density (g/cc): 3.5 (Test method ASTM D792)

Viscosity (mPa.s): 35~220*103 (Test method ASTM D2196)

Continuous Using Temperature (C): -40C to 120C

Thermal Impedance (C in 2/W): 0.10 +/- 0.1 (Test method ASTM D5470)

Max. Working Pressure: 40 psi

Colour: Grey

The Alphacool Apex thermal paste is delivered in a 4g applicator with a screwable cap. The supplied amount is sufficient for several applications and can be stored in the applicator to protect it from drying out.The Alphacool Apex 17 W/mk Thermal Grease will be available in the Alphacool online store (item number 1022240) from June 16, 2022, for 14,99 MSRP.