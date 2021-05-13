Alphacool Introduces Eisbaer LT240 Aurora and LT360 Aurora Coolers

Alphacool introduces the Eisbaer LT240 and LT360 Aurora all-in-one CPU coolers based on the award-winning Eisbaer LT Series. The new Eisbaer LT240 and LT360 Aurora feature the addition of digital RGB lighting elements on the cooler-pump units and are fitted with the new 120mm Aurora fans. Like its predecessor, the Eisbaer LT240 Aurora and Eisbaer LT360 Aurora also use the high-performance NexXxoS radiator that features cooling channels made of copper. The AIO coolers also come fitted with robust TPV hoses and quick-release couplings from the ENTERPRISE Solution Series.
The Alphacool Eisbaer LT240 and LT360 Aurora AIO coolers also come with the more powerful and quieter DC-LT2 pump. With the quick couplings, the coolers are easily expandable and support the Eiswolf and Eisbaer range of GPU coolers. Alphacool's Eisbaer Aurora LT Aurora AIO coolers are already compatible with Intel's LGA 1700 socket.
Alphacool Eisbaer Aurora LT Series Features
More powerful and quieter DC-LT2 pump
Digital RGB LED lighting on fans and cooler-pump unit
Fill port for easy maintenance
NexXxoS full-copper radiators
Robust TPV hoses
Quick-release fasteners for easy expansion with additional radiators or GPU cooler
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eisbaer LT240 Aurora and LT360 Aurora all-in-one CPU coolers are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for 122.09 and 143.79, respectively (including VAT). Learn more about the Eisbaer Aurora LT Series at Alphacool.