Alphacool Introduces Eisbaer LT240 Aurora and LT360 Aurora Coolers

The Alphacool Eisbaer LT240 and LT360 Aurora AIO coolers also come with the more powerful and quieter DC-LT2 pump. With the quick couplings, the coolers are easily expandable and support the Eiswolf and Eisbaer range of GPU coolers. Alphacool's Eisbaer Aurora LT Aurora AIO coolers are already compatible with Intel's LGA 1700 socket.More powerful and quieter DC-LT2 pumpDigital RGB LED lighting on fans and cooler-pump unitFill port for easy maintenanceNexXxoS full-copper radiatorsRobust TPV hosesQuick-release fasteners for easy expansion with additional radiators or GPU coolerThe Alphacool Eisbaer LT240 Aurora and LT360 Aurora all-in-one CPU coolers are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers for 122.09 and 143.79, respectively (including VAT). Learn more about the Eisbaer Aurora LT Series at Alphacool