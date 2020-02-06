Alphacool Introduces Eisbaer LT92 AIO for SFF Cases

Alphacool introduces the Eisbaer LT 92 all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, a smaller version of the classic Eisbaer LT AIO cooler. It comes without quick-release fasteners and a short 25mm tubing, designed to perfectly fit in small-form-factor cases with tight interiors and limited AIO cooler support. The Alphacool Eisbaer LT 92 sports a 92mm copper radiator that delivers enough cooling for powerful processors. The antechambers, cooling fins, and the water channels are made entirely of copper like the well-known NexXxoS series radiators. The cooler packs a powerful DC-LT pump thats used in the larger Eisbaer coolers and produces a high flow rate.
Alphacool used tubing and fittings from their Enterprise Solution series for the Eisbaer LT 92. The TPV tubing is particularly robust and resists kinking much better than PVC tubing. The Eisbaer LT 92 is compatible to all mainstream AMD and Intel sockets and comes with a set of screws for 25mm-thick radiator fans. Fans are not included with the AIO cooler and must be acquired separately.
Specifications
Technical data radiator:
L x W x H: 134 x 92 x 30 mm
Material cooling fins: copper
Material pre-chambers: copper
Material cooling channels: copper
Material thread: brass
G1/4 thread: 2x
Technical data cooler / pump:
L x W x H: 69 x 69 x 39 mm
Material cooler base: Nickel-plated copper base
Material housing: POM
Connections: 2x G1/4 (+ 1x Fillport G1 / 4")
Pump: DC-LT
Pump speed: 2600 rpm
Delivery height: 0.85m
Max. Flow rate: 70L / h Current
consumption: 4W
Socket compatibility:
Intel: 775 / 1056 / 1155 / 1150 / 1151 / 1200 / 2011 / 2011-3 / 2066
AMD: AM2 / AM2+ / AM3 / AM3+ / FM1 / FM2 / FM2+ / AM4
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eisbaer LT92 AIO CPU Cooler is now available at Alphacool.com for 73.09 MSRP.