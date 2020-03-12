Alphacool Introduces Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Block for Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800

Alphacool presents the first Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A block for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT reference model graphics cards. The Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A water block features a full cover design and a new backplate, delivering outstanding performance as well as reduce the thickness of the graphics card and cooler compared to the stock cooling solution. The water block features solid nickel-plated copper cold plates and covers all relevant components including the GPU, VRM, and memory chips.
To bring performance to a higher level, Alphacool reduced the thickness of the thermal pads of the water block to 1mm. The nickel-plated copper block of the Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800 (XT) is now made thinner at 5.5mm thick which is previously 7mm on previous-generation blocks. The water block comes with addressable RGB LEDs featuring the Aurora 5V Digital RGB lighting. Lastly, the water block is paired with an aluminium backplate that helps heat dissipation on the backside of the PCB.
Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800 (XT) Reference
Water Block Specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H): 130 x 262.5 x 24.5 mm
Material cooler: Nickle-plated copper
Material cooler top: POM clear
Threads : 4 x G1/4"
Thickness cooling fins: 0.6 mm
Backplate Specifications
Dimensions (L x W x H): 106 x 262.5 x 6 mm
Material: Aluminium
Colour: Black
Compatibility
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Reference Model
AMD Radeon RX 6800 Reference Model
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800 (XT) water block with backplate is now available at Alphacool.com for 126.99 (excl. VAT)