Alphacool Introduces Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Block for Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800

To bring performance to a higher level, Alphacool reduced the thickness of the thermal pads of the water block to 1mm. The nickel-plated copper block of the Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800 (XT) is now made thinner at 5.5mm thick which is previously 7mm on previous-generation blocks. The water block comes with addressable RGB LEDs featuring the Aurora 5V Digital RGB lighting. Lastly, the water block is paired with an aluminium backplate that helps heat dissipation on the backside of the PCB.Dimensions (L x W x H): 130 x 262.5 x 24.5 mmMaterial cooler: Nickle-plated copperMaterial cooler top: POM clearThreads : 4 x G1/4"Thickness cooling fins: 0.6 mmDimensions (L x W x H): 106 x 262.5 x 6 mmMaterial: AluminiumColour: BlackAMD Radeon RX 6800 XT Reference Model AMD Radeon RX 6800 Reference ModelThe Alphacool Eisblock Aurora Acryl GPX-A Radeon RX 6800 (XT) water block with backplate is now available at Alphacool.com for €126.99 (excl. VAT)