Alphacool Introduces Eiswolf 2 GPU All-in-one Cooler

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅28.07.2020 18:44:21
Press Release



Alphacool presents the first full cover AIO water cooler for graphics cards. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO combines the advantage of a DIY water cooling with the simplicity of an expandable all-in-one water cooling. It features an Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX DIY graphics card cooler that will be available in two models for different graphics cards  one for AMD Radeon RX 5700/RX 5700 XT reference design cards and one for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 FE/RTX 2070 SUPER FE/RTX 2080 SUPER FE/RTX 2080 Ti FE graphics cards.

The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 uses an Alphacool NexXxoS ST30 240mm copper radiator and the new DC-LT 2 pump that offers a quieter operation compared to its predecessor. The cooler comes bundled with Alphacool Aurora Lux Pro 120mm fans with a comprehensive addressable RGB lighting that supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 is expandable thanks to the quick-release fasteners and can be connected to all existing AIO solutions and pre-filled cooling systems from Alphacool.





See graphics card compatibility lists below:
For NVIDIA
For AMD Radeon

Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO Cooler will retail at US$194.94. Learn more about the Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO Cooler at Alphacool.com.

Cooling, Graphics Card, Alphacool, AMD Radeon, NVIDIA
