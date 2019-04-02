Alphacool Introduces Eiswolf 2 GPU All-in-one Cooler

Press Release
Alphacool presents the first full cover AIO water cooler for graphics cards. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO combines the advantage of a DIY water cooling with the simplicity of an expandable all-in-one water cooling. It features an Alphacool Eisblock Aurora GPX DIY graphics card cooler that will be available in two models for different graphics cards one for AMD Radeon RX 5700/RX 5700 XT reference design cards and one for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 FE/RTX 2070 SUPER FE/RTX 2080 SUPER FE/RTX 2080 Ti FE graphics cards.
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 uses an Alphacool NexXxoS ST30 240mm copper radiator and the new DC-LT 2 pump that offers a quieter operation compared to its predecessor. The cooler comes bundled with Alphacool Aurora Lux Pro 120mm fans with a comprehensive addressable RGB lighting that supports popular motherboard RGB sync technologies. The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 is expandable thanks to the quick-release fasteners and can be connected to all existing AIO solutions and pre-filled cooling systems from Alphacool.
See graphics card compatibility lists below:
For NVIDIA
For AMD Radeon
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO Cooler will retail at US$194.94. Learn more about the Eiswolf 2 GPU AIO Cooler at Alphacool.com.
