Alphacool Introduces NexXxoS ST25 Slim Radiators

Alphacool introduces the NexXxoS ST25 Slim Radiator Series featuring a 25.5mm thickness making it suitable for compact cases with tight radiator mounting spaces. The NexXxoS ST25 radiators have been used for the Alphacool Eisbaer LT AIO CPU liquid coolers and offer the same advantages as the popular NexXxoS radiators. The NexXxoS ST25 is made of copper with the exception of the brass connection threads for added strength that protects the thread from damages. The NexXxoS ST25 come with two G1/4 ports. The all-new Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 slim radiators are available in 120mm, 240mm, and 360mm sizes.
UncompromisingAlphacool uses pure copper for the NexXxoS ST25 Slim radiators. The antechambers, the water channels, and the cooling fins are made of copper, a signature of the Alphacool radiators that make them popular for liquid cooling systems.
Full Cooling PerformanceThe Alphacool NexXxoS radiators has a thermal conductivity of 400 W / (mK) being made of copper compared to 236 W / (mK) for aluminium radiators. The Alphacool NexXxoS radiators also uses a fin spacing of 15 FPI which is found to be the optimal space that allows airflow without high pressure resulting in the best cooling performance.
CompactThe Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 slim radiators are the ideal solution, especially for mini PCs or for SSF (Small Form Factor) systems with tight spaces where every millimetre counts.
Safety FirstThe NexXxoS ST25, like the previous NexXxoS radiators, are built with protective plates that protect the cooling fins and water channels from screws being screwed in too deep.
Dimensions (LxWxH)
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 120 mm - 151 x 120 x 25.5 mm
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 240 mm - 272 x 120 x 25.5 mm
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 360 mm - 363 x 120 x 25.5 mm
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 Slim Radiators are now available at Alphacool.com and partner resellers. See pricing and product page links below:
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 120mm: 31.99
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 240mm: 45.79
Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 360mm: 58.49