Alphacool Introduces NexXxoS ST25 Slim Radiators

Dimensions (LxWxH)

Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 120 mm - 151 x 120 x 25.5 mm

Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 240 mm - 272 x 120 x 25.5 mm

Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 360 mm - 363 x 120 x 25.5 mm

Alphacool uses pure copper for the NexXxoS ST25 Slim radiators. The antechambers, the water channels, and the cooling fins are made of copper, a signature of the Alphacool radiators that make them popular for liquid cooling systems.The Alphacool NexXxoS radiators has a thermal conductivity of 400 W / (mK) being made of copper compared to 236 W / (mK) for aluminium radiators. The Alphacool NexXxoS radiators also uses a fin spacing of 15 FPI which is found to be the optimal space that allows airflow without high pressure resulting in the best cooling performance.The Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 slim radiators are the ideal solution, especially for mini PCs or for SSF (Small Form Factor) systems with tight spaces where every millimetre counts.The NexXxoS ST25, like the previous NexXxoS radiators, are built with protective plates that protect the cooling fins and water channels from screws being screwed in too deep.The Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 Slim Radiators are now available at Alphacool.com and partner resellers. See pricing and product page links below: Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 120mm : 31.99 Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 240mm : 45.79 Alphacool NexXxoS ST25 360mm : 58.49