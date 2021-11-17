Alphacool Introduces Rise Aurora 120 White and Rise Aurora 140 White Fans

Alphacool presents the white version of the Rise Aurora fans that will perfectly match the white Alphacool NexXxos radiators and the connectors of the Eizapfen White Edition in terms of colour. The digital addressable RGBs create a unique illumination to complete the visual appearance.
The Alphacool Rise Aurora fans provide high airflow (120mm 154.1 m³/h | 140mm 154.1 m³/h) and high static pressure (120mm 3.17 mm/H₂O | 140mm 2.20 mm/H₂O) making these fans ideal for liquid cooling radiators or for silent cooling operations. The Rise Aurora is PWM controllable with an RPM range of 0 to 2500 for the 120mm model and an RPM range of 0 to 2000 RPM for the 140mm model.
Specifications
Alphacool Rise Aurora 120mm White
Pressure: 3.17 mm/H2O
Airflow: 118.9 m³/h
Power connector: 4Pin PWM
LED: ARGB
Lifespan (at 25°C): 30,000 hours
Rated speed: 2500 U/min
Noise Range: 30 49.9 dB(A)
Rotor color: White
Airflow range: 100 - 149 m³/h
Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mm
Power input: 8.64W
Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm White
Pressure: 2.20 mm/H2O
Airflow: 154.1 m³/h
Power connector: 4Pin PWM
LED: ARGB
Lifespan (at 25°C): 30,000 hours
Rated speed: 2500 U/min
Noise Range: 30 49.9 dB(A)
Rotor color: White
Airflow range: 100 - 149 m³/h
Dimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mm
Power input: 8.64W
Pricing
The new white Alphacool Rise Aurora 120mm and 140mm fans are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers.
Alphacool Rise Aurora 120mm White: 18.99
Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm White: 21.99