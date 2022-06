Alphacool Introduces Rise Aurora 120 White and Rise Aurora 140 White Fans

The Alphacool Rise Aurora fans provide high airflow (120mm 154.1 m/h | 140mm 154.1 m/h) and high static pressure (120mm 3.17 mm/H₂O | 140mm 2.20 mm/H₂O) making these fans ideal for liquid cooling radiators or for silent cooling operations. The Rise Aurora is PWM controllable with an RPM range of 0 to 2500 for the 120mm model and an RPM range of 0 to 2000 RPM for the 140mm model.Pressure: 3.17 mm/H2OAirflow: 118.9 m/hPower connector: 4Pin PWMLED: ARGBLifespan (at 25C): 30,000 hoursRated speed: 2500 U/minNoise Range: 30 49.9 dB(A)Rotor color: WhiteAirflow range: 100 - 149 m/hDimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mmPower input: 8.64WPressure: 2.20 mm/H2OAirflow: 154.1 m/hPower connector: 4Pin PWMLED: ARGBLifespan (at 25C): 30,000 hoursRated speed: 2500 U/minNoise Range: 30 49.9 dB(A)Rotor color: WhiteAirflow range: 100 - 149 m/hDimensions: 120 x 120 x 25mmPower input: 8.64WThe new white Alphacool Rise Aurora 120mm and 140mm fans are now available at Alphacool and partner resellers. Alphacool Rise Aurora 120mm White : 18.99 Alphacool Rise Aurora 140mm White : 21.99