Alphacool Launches Apex Monoblocks for AMD X870E motherboards

Alphacool has expanded its custom liquid cooling portfolio with new Apex Monoblocks designed for select AMD X870E motherboards. The new full-cover water blocks provide cooling for the CPU, VRMs, and M.2 NVMe SSDs, combining efficient thermal performance with a motherboard-specific design for clean integration into custom water-cooled systems.
Designed for AMD's AM5 platform, the Apex Monoblocks use Alphacool's offset cold plate to direct coolant towards the CPU's thermal hotspot. The design is paired with the company's Cross-Slot fin structure and 3D Jetplate 2.0 to improve coolant pressure and heat dissipation.
Motherboard-specific cooling
Each Apex Monoblock is tailored to fit a compatible motherboard, actively cooling the CPU, voltage regulation modules, and the M.2 NVMe SSD located beneath the CPU socket. The Apex Monoblock ROG STRIX X870E-E Gaming WIFI is a notable exception, extending liquid cooling to three M.2 NVMe SSDs beneath the CPU socket.
The full-cover copper construction is designed to maintain lower operating temperatures across critical motherboard components, helping improve stability during demanding workloads and overclocking.
Key features
Motherboard-specific full-cover design
Offset cold plate optimised for AMD AM5 CPU hotspots
Full-cover copper water block for the CPU, VRMs, and M.2 SSDs
Select models feature integrated aRGB lighting
Designed for custom liquid cooling systems
Availability
The Alphacool Apex Monoblocks are available now through the Alphacool online store.