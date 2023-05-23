Alphacool Launches Apex Stealth Metal Fans

Alphacool presents the new Apex Stealth metal fan, a powerful and extremely quiet fan that knows how to impress. High-quality, elegant as well as timeless design and technical innovation - that's what the Apex Stealth stands for. With the patent-pending decoupling technology, the robust metal frame and a special rotor, it remains the quietest on the market at any speed.
The fan technology represents a groundbreaking new development. The fan blades, the motor and its suspension are completely decoupled from the metal frame. For this purpose, a special damping system was placed between the metal frame and the fan, which absorbs all vibrations. This type of decoupling is an absolutely new system, which is brought to the market by Alphacool for the first time with the Apex fan.
As a true all-rounder, the Alphacool Apex Stealth sets completely new standards. Due to the very high airflow and static pressure, it is not only ideal for mounting on radiators, but also works perfectly as a case fan with its excellent airflow. The Stealth metal fan can be controlled via the 4-pin PWM connector between 400 to 2000 rpm, the power fan variant even up to 3000 RPM. As usual with Alphacool, several fans can be effortlessly connected in series via daisy-chain. The design of the frame allows clever hiding of the cable in the corners. The 6-pole motor in combination with the HDB (Hydro Dynamic Bearing) ensures exceptionally quiet running and high durability.
The Apex product line from Alphacool represents the highest perfection. First-class materials and innovative technologies guarantee a unique premium product. Consisting of high-quality metal, the curved frame gives the Apex Stealth its distinctive design and fits perfectly into any PC build.
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool Apex Stealth metal fan is available for pre-order in Matte Black, Chrome, White and Gold colour options in 2000 RPM and 3000 RPM models. Now available at the Alphacool Store for 29.98 MSRP (incl. VAT) in single-fan packs.