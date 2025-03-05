Alphacool Launches Core Geforce RTX 5080 / 5070Ti Solid Core Waterblock for ZOTAC GPUs

Alphacool is now expanding its portfolio with a Core water cooler for the Zotac Gaming Geforce RTX 5080/5070 Ti Solid Core graphics cards. The GPU water coolers have been completely redesigned. Precise adjustments to the spacing between the cooler and the PCB, water flow simulations, and extensive practical testing have led to significant improvements to both the cooler base and the jetplate.
These optimisations ensure maximum cooling performance for the latest generation of NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. The GPU water coolers feature a precisely machined copper base with high-quality chrome plating for exceptional durability and a smooth surface. The design is further complemented by robust brass fittings with a nylon cover, ensuring maximum safety and reliability.
Compatibility
14845 Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 5080/5070 Ti Solid Core mit Backplate
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid Core
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5080 Solid Core OC
Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Solid Core OC
Availability
The new Alphacool Core Geforce RTX 5080/5070 Ti Solid Core GPU Coolers with Backplate can now be pre-ordered in the Alphacool Shop.