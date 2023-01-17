Alphacool Launches ES Cooler for NVIDIA Professional Graphics

Alphacool expands the portfolio of the Enterprise Solutions series for GPU water coolers and presents the new ES NV A100 80GB PCIe, ES RTX A4000 with backplate and ES RTX 6000 Ada 48GB.
To best dissipate the enormous waste heat of this GPU generation, the cooler is positioned close to the components to be cooled in an exemplary manner. The fin structure has been adapted and allows a very good water flow while increasing the cooling surface. The modified jetplate with an improved inflow engine ensures optimal water distribution on the cooling fins. The fully chromed copper base is resistant to acids, scratches and damage. The matte carbon finish gives the cooler a noble appearance. At the same time, this makes it interesting for private users who want to do without aRGB lighting.
The water cooler is specially designed for use in narrow server cases. In order to save space in width and height, the connections have been moved to the back, which additionally allows easier tubing within the server rack. Thanks to the very compact design, only 1 slot is required for mounting the cooler in the server rack instead of 1.5 slots as before. This further space saving is one more strong argument for using the ES Copper/Carbon GPU water cooler. Smart and Efficient.
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool ES NV A100 80GB PCIe, Alphacool ES RTX A4000 with backplate and Alphacool ES RTX 6000 Ada 48GB GPU coolers are now available for pre-order in the Alphacool Online Shop.
Alphacool ES NV A100 80GB PCIe: 169.98 (excl. VAT plus shipping costs)
Alphacool ES RTX 6000 Ada 48GB: 159.98 (excl. VAT plus shipping costs)
