Alphacool Presents HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD Cooler

Alphacool presents the HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD cooler offering superior passive cooling to bare M.2 2280 solid-state drives that do not only extend the life of the SSD but also ensure stable performance. With the help of the Alphacool HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD cooler, M.2 SSDs can attain maximum performance with the controller chip efficiently cooled to avoid throttles due to high temperatures.
The Alphacool HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD cooler is a solid aluminium cooler that fits on single-sided and double-sided M.2 2280 form-factor solid-state drives. It also comes with a backplate for the backside of the SSD which also provides cooling.
Specifications
Cooler Dimensions (LxWxH): 68 x 22 x 6.4 mm
Backplate Dimensions (LxWxH): 68.8 x 22 x 2 mm
Material: Aluminium
W/mk Thermal Pad: 3W
Package Contents
1 x Cooler
1 x Backplate
2 x Thermal Pad 20 x 68 x 0.5 mm
1 x Thermal Pad 20 x 68 x 1.0 mm
Pricing and Availability
The Alphacool HDX Pro Air M.2 SSD is now available at Alphacool.com for 16.59.