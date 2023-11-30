Alphacool's Compatibility List for Intel LGA 1851 Support

Alphacool releases a comprehensive compatibility list for the new Intel LGA 1851 socket guaranteeing support without the need for any additional brackets or adjustments. The list includes Alphacool's water blocks and all-in-one liquid CPU coolers.
Compatibility without Compromise
We are pleased to announce that all of our current coolers and All-in-One (AIO) liquid cooling systems, which are already compatible with the Intel LGA 1700 socket, will also support the upcoming Intel LGA 1851 socket without the need for any additional brackets or adjustments.
Key points:
LGA 1700 compatibility equals LGA 1851 compatibility
Without the need for any additional brackets
List of Intel LGA 1851 Compatible Products
Alphacool Core 1 & Core 1 LT Series Waterblocks
Alphacool Eisblock XPX Series Waterblocks
Alphacool Eisblock XPX Pro & ES Series Waterblocks
Alphacool Eisbaer Series Liquid Coolers
Alphacool Core XP³ Waterblocks
Alphacool Core Ocean Liquid Coolers
Alphacool Eisbaer and Eisbaer Aurora All-in-one Liquid Coolers
Check out the full Intel LGA 1851 Compatibility List here.