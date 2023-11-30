Alphacool's Compatibility List for Intel LGA 1851 Support

Compatibility without Compromise

We are pleased to announce that all of our current coolers and All-in-One (AIO) liquid cooling systems, which are already compatible with the Intel LGA 1700 socket, will also support the upcoming Intel LGA 1851 socket without the need for any additional brackets or adjustments.



Key points:

LGA 1700 compatibility equals LGA 1851 compatibility

Without the need for any additional brackets

Alphacool Core 1 & Core 1 LT Series WaterblocksAlphacool Eisblock XPX Series WaterblocksAlphacool Eisblock XPX Pro & ES Series WaterblocksAlphacool Eisbaer Series Liquid CoolersAlphacool Core XP³ WaterblocksAlphacool Core Ocean Liquid CoolersAlphacool Eisbaer and Eisbaer Aurora All-in-one Liquid CoolersCheck out the full Intel LGA 1851 Compatibility List here