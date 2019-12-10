Amazon Lists Sapphire Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT For Pre-Order
The SAPPHIRE Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT 8GB graphics card appears online ahead of launch date as Amazon lists the graphics card for pre-orders. The AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT would be the latest addition to Navi-based GPU featuring RDNA architecture. Amazon puts the SAPPHIRE Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT 8GB graphics card for pre-order at $259.00 USD. Given that it is a custom design card, we can assume that the reference model will be priced lower.
The SAPPHIRE Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT 8GB uses 8GB of GDDR6 memory. The graphics card sports an expanded heatsink design thats longer than the PCB itself giving a hint that the RX 5500 XT can be very compact. The SAPPHIRE Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT 8GB is powered by a single 8-pin PCIe power connector located close to the middle of the graphics card, on the corner of the PCB. The NITRO+ RX 5500 XT also comes with a backplate and dual BIOS.
The Sapphire Radeon NITRO+ RX 5500 XT 8GB appears to be sporting RGB lighting on the Tri-X cooling fans and SAPPHIRE logo on the visible side. We could assume that the fans are the same with the SAPPHIRE ARGB Fan kit used on the SAPPHIRE Radeon RX 5700 XT NITRO+ Special Edition. These fans feature SAPPHIREs Fan Quick Connect system that allows users to easily remove the fan blades for easy cleaning and maintenance. However, this also suggests that Amazon listed the 'Special Edition' model with its RGB lighting, the non-SE model would lack the ARGB fans based on SAPPHIRE's NITRO+ RX 5700 XT models.
Pricing and Availability
Check out or pre-order the SAPPHIRE Radeon Nitro+ RX 5500 XT 8GB at Amazon for $259.00 USD. The item is said to be released on December 12, 2019, as per Amazons listing.
