AMD Abruptly Ends Support for GCN 1-3 GPUs as Radeon 21.6.1 Driver Released



The Radeon HD7970 has been put out to pasture, but it and some of its family will still render a few frames yet.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 Highlights



Support For



- AMD Radeon RX 6800M Graphics

- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance

- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) support for select titles.



Fixed Issues



- Radeon FreeSync may intermittently become locked while on desktop after performing task switching between extended and primary displays upon closing a game, causing poor performance or stuttering.

- Anno 1800 may crash upon launching this game when running DirectX®12.

- AMD cleanup utility may clean up chipset/RAID installer related folders/registries from the system.

- Some Radeon Graphics products may experience lower than expected performance in Destiny 2 when compared to previous Radeon Software versions.

- Upon joining the AMD User Experience Program, the AMD User Experience Program Master service may have higher than expected CPU utilization.

- Enabling Ray Tracing while running Ring of Elysium on DirectX®12 may cause this game to crash.



Known Issues



- Resident Evil Village may experience an intermittent application hang or TDR on AMD Radeon VII graphics products in the first mission of the game.

- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

- An Oculus service error may be received on Radeon RX 5000 & 6000 series graphics products which prevents the Oculus Link setup software from running.

- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.

- If Ryzen Master is not detected in Adrenalin software after installation, a system restart may be required.

- If Blue or Black screen is observed in mobile systems, temporarily disable Enhanced sign-in

- A driver mismatch error may appear when two versions of Radeon software (Windows Store & AMD Support versions) are installed on your system. As a temporary workaround, launch the Windows Store version of Radeon software.

- AMD is investigating an issue that may cause a small impact to battery life on AMD Ryzen 5000 notebooks.

- A Blue or Black screen may be observed after updating to the latest Radeon Software. A workaround is to disable core isolation.

- AMD is investigating a D3 error code that may be seen in some motherboard after updating to the latest Radeon Software.

- Lower than expected performance may be observed on select AMD Athlon mobile systems.



AMD Link for Windows Known Issues



- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.



Package Contents



The Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 installation package contains the following:



- Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 Driver Version 21.20.01.14 for Windows 10 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.22001.14011).



Important Notes



- Support for Windows® 7 based operating systems and some older generations of AMD Radeon Graphics products have been moved to a legacy support model. Learn more from AMD here.

- Improvements have been made to the Radeon Software installation experience to address scenarios where a legacy AMD Radeon Graphics product is paired with a non-legacy AMD Radeon Graphics product in a single system configuration.