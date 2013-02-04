AMD and ASUS Presents ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at CES 2020

ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop Reveal at CES 2020

AniMe Matrix Display

Serious Graphics Power

Display Options

ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

Processor:

- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Display Options:

- 14" 120Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

- 14" 60Hz WQHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

- 14" 60Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

Graphics:

- Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

Memory:

- Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage:

- Up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Wireless Networking:

- Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0

Connectivity:

- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery)

- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C

- 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A

- 1x HDMI 2.0b

- 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

Keyboard:

- Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint

Audio:

- 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology

- 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone

Dimensions:

324 x 222 x 17.9 mm

Weight:

1.6 kilograms

Colours:

- Moonlight White

- Eclipse Grey