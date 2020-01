AMD and ASUS Presents ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at CES 2020

ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop Reveal at CES 2020

AniMe Matrix Display

Serious Graphics Power

Display Options

ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications

Processor:

- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS

Display Options:

- 14" 120Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

- 14" 60Hz WQHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

- 14" 60Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology

Graphics:

- Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6

Memory:

- Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200MHz

Storage:

- Up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD

Wireless Networking:

- Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0

Connectivity:

- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery)

- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C

- 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A

- 1x HDMI 2.0b

- 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack

Keyboard:

- Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint

Audio:

- 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology

- 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone

Dimensions:

324 x 222 x 17.9 mm

Weight:

1.6 kilograms

Colours:

- Moonlight White

- Eclipse Grey

The ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sports a unique top lid, an optional AniMe Matrix display that can show custom graphics animations. The distinctive dot matrix design is created using precise CNC milling putting exactly 6,536 precise perforations on the magnesium alloy exterior panel. The dot-matrix array sports 1,215 mini LEDs across the lid, each with 256 levels of brightness control. Without the AniMe Matrix display, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is just 1.6 kilograms.The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with ROG Boost up to 1298MHz at 65W. It offers superb graphics computing for gaming as well as content creation , 3D rendering, and deep learning.The ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop comes in two premium display panel choices a 120Hz Full HD display that's oriented for gaming or a Pantone-validated WQHD (2560x1440) display for content creators. It also comes with Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology that adds another level of smoothness and immersion by closely coordinating frame delivery between the GPU and display.The ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is currently on display at CES 2020. The Zephyrus G14 will be available starting the first quarter of 2020.