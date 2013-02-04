AMD and ASUS Presents ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at CES 2020

AMD and ASUS presented the new ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop at CES 2020 featuring the new AMD Ryzen 7 H-Series mobile processor. The ROG Zephyrus G14 features the 4th generation AMD Ryzen mobile processors, up to the Ryzen 7 4800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with an impressive 4.2GHz Boost Clock while having a low 45W TDP, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics and up to 32GB of fast DDR4-3200 RAM across dual channels. The ROG Zephyrus G14, will all its high-performance components, are packed in a 14-inch form-factor with a compact chassis under 20mm thin. The ROG Zephyrus G14 offers a choice between high refresh rate and high-resolution displays for gamers and professional content creators, available in a Pantone-validated display or a gaming-oriented display with Adaptive Sync variable refresh rate technology. The ROG Zephyrus G14 is designed to be compact yet powerful with an impressive battery life of over 10 hours. It can be charged using USB-C power bricks with Fast Charging.
AniMe Matrix DisplayThe ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop sports a unique top lid, an optional AniMe Matrix display that can show custom graphics animations. The distinctive dot matrix design is created using precise CNC milling putting exactly 6,536 precise perforations on the magnesium alloy exterior panel. The dot-matrix array sports 1,215 mini LEDs across the lid, each with 256 levels of brightness control. Without the AniMe Matrix display, the ROG Zephyrus G14 is just 1.6 kilograms.
Serious Graphics PowerThe ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 with ROG Boost up to 1298MHz at 65W. It offers superb graphics computing for gaming as well as content creation, 3D rendering, and deep learning.
Display OptionsThe ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop comes in two premium display panel choices a 120Hz Full HD display that's oriented for gaming or a Pantone-validated WQHD (2560x1440) display for content creators. It also comes with Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology that adds another level of smoothness and immersion by closely coordinating frame delivery between the GPU and display.
ROG Zephyrus G14 Specifications
Processor:
- Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
Display Options:
- 14" 120Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology
- 14" 60Hz WQHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology
- 14" 60Hz FHD IPS-level panel with Adaptive-Sync technology
Graphics:
- Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6GB GDDR6
Memory:
- Up to 32 GB DDR4 3200MHz
Storage:
- Up to 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD
Wireless Networking:
- Intel WiFi 6 (802.11ax) + Bluetooth 5.0
Connectivity:
- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C (DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery)
- 1 x USB3.2 Gen2 Type-C
- 2x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A
- 1x HDMI 2.0b
- 1x 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack
Keyboard:
- Backlit Chiclet Keyboard, N-key support, 1.7mm travel distance, 4 Hotkeys, Golden Curve, Power key with Fingerprint
Audio:
- 2x 2.5W speakers with Smart AMP technology
- 2x 0.7W tweeter, Array Microphone
Dimensions:
324 x 222 x 17.9 mm
Weight:
1.6 kilograms
Colours:
- Moonlight White
- Eclipse Grey
The ROG Zephyrus G14 Gaming Laptop is currently on display at CES 2020. The Zephyrus G14 will be available starting the first quarter of 2020.
Sources: ASUS, AMD Live Keynote