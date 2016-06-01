AMD Announces Radeon Pro W5500 and W5500M Workstation Graphics

AMD introduces its latest workstation graphics card for desktop and mobile workstations the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 workstation graphics card and Radeon Pro W5500M GPU. The Radeon Pro W5500 and W5500M graphics are both optimized to power the next-generation high-performance professional workstations. The Radeon Pro W5500 features the highly efficient AMD RDNA architecture, 7nm process technology, GDDR6 memory, PCIe 4.0 support, and AMDs advanced software features. The Radeon Pro W5500 offers superb multitasking performance with superb stability and power efficiency.
Designers and engineers require a professional graphics solution that delivers the performance and efficiency to meet todays unique challenges. Nothing is more stressful than a deadline, and AMD professional graphics keep performing when you need them most, said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card delivers exceptional power efficiency and leadership performance for 2D and 3D design applications, enabling them to better visualize and interact with their designs in real-time, explore new immersive workflows like virtual reality and maximize productivity.
AMD Radeon Pro W5500 and W5500M Key FeaturesHigh-Performance AMD RDNA Architecture Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture2.
Incredible Multitasking Performance The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card delivers outstanding multitasking performance even in demanding situations, offering up to 10x better-estimated application workflow performance than the competition in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark under a multitasking load.
Real-World Power Efficiency The combination of the power efficient AMD RDNA architecture and Radeon Pro Software for Enterprises intelligent power management technology enables the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card to precisely scale to meet the power demands of professional applications. As a result, it consumes up to 32 percent less system power on average in SOLIDWORKS solid modeling workflows than the competition.
Professional-Grade Software Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise offers performance improvements in each release and is optimized for demanding 24/7 computing environments, with extensive OEM platform and ISV certification testing to deliver the quality professionals demand. The latest driver (20.Q1) achieves up to an estimated 15 percent faster geomean score in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark than version 19.Q1 from 2019.
AMD Remote Workstation Allows professionals to access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere with rich graphics experiences using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops or Microsoft Remote Desktop.
Specifications
AMD Radeon Pro W5500
Compute Units: 22
TFLOPS (FP32): Up to 5.35
Maximum Power Consumption: 125W
GDDR6: 8GB
Memory Bandwidth: Up to 224GB/s
Memory Interface: 128-bit
Display Outputs (DP 1.4): 4 (drives four 4K displays or one 8K display at 60Hz)
AMD Radeon Pro W5500M
Compute Units: 22
TFLOPS (FP32): Up to 4.79
Maximum Power Consumption: 85W
GDDR6: 4GB
Memory Bandwidth: Up to 224GB/s
Memory Interface: 128-bit
Display Outputs (DP 1.4): 4
Learn more about the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 and AMD Radeon Pro W5500M here. The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card is expected to be available from leading retailers beginning mid-February 2020, for a SEP of $399 USD.
Source:AMD.com