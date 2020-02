AMD Announces Radeon Pro W5500 and W5500M Workstation Graphics

“Designers and engineers require a professional graphics solution that delivers the performance and efficiency to meet today’s unique challenges. Nothing is more stressful than a deadline, and AMD professional graphics keep performing when you need them most,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Radeon Technologies Group at AMD. “The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card delivers exceptional power efficiency and leadership performance for 2D and 3D design applications, enabling them to better visualize and interact with their designs in real-time, explore new immersive workflows like virtual reality and maximize productivity.”

AMD Radeon Pro W5500 and W5500M Key Features

– Features a redesigned geometry engine and compute units, delivering up to 25 percent higher performance-per-clock than the previous-generation Graphics Core Next (GCN) architecture2.– The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card delivers outstanding multitasking performance even in demanding situations, offering up to 10x better-estimated application workflow performance than the competition in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark under a multitasking load.– The combination of the power efficient AMD RDNA architecture and Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise’s intelligent power management technology enables the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card to precisely scale to meet the power demands of professional applications. As a result, it consumes up to 32 percent less system power on average in SOLIDWORKS solid modeling workflows than the competition.– Radeon Pro Software for Enterprise offers performance improvements in each release and is optimized for demanding 24/7 computing environments, with extensive OEM platform and ISV certification testing to deliver the quality professionals demand. The latest driver (20.Q1) achieves up to an estimated 15 percent faster geomean score in the SPECviewperf 13 benchmark than version 19.Q1 from 2019.– Allows professionals to access their physical workstations from virtually anywhere with rich graphics experiences using Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops or Microsoft Remote Desktop.Compute Units: 22TFLOPS (FP32): Up to 5.35Maximum Power Consumption: 125WGDDR6: 8GBMemory Bandwidth: Up to 224GB/sMemory Interface: 128-bitDisplay Outputs (DP 1.4): 4 (drives four 4K displays or one 8K display at 60Hz)Compute Units: 22TFLOPS (FP32): Up to 4.79Maximum Power Consumption: 85WGDDR6: 4GBMemory Bandwidth: Up to 224GB/sMemory Interface: 128-bitDisplay Outputs (DP 1.4): 4Learn more about the AMD Radeon Pro W5500 and AMD Radeon Pro W5500M here. The AMD Radeon Pro W5500 graphics card is expected to be available from leading retailers beginning mid-February 2020, for a SEP of $399 USD.