AMD Announces Radeon PRO W6000 Graphics Cards Alongside the Radeon RX 6500 XT's Launch

AMD Radeon PRO W6400 Graphics Card



Offering an ideal blend of performance and efficiency at an affordable price, the new graphics card is optimized for the requirements of todays popular CAD and office workloads in a compact design that can be easily added to modern small-form-factor desktops. Compared to the previous generation, the new graphics card delivers up to three times higher performance in Autodesk AutoCAD 2022 in 3D orbit rotational tests in shaded mode.



AMD Radeon PRO W6500M & W6300M GPUs



The AMD Radeon PRO W6500 and AMD Radeon PRO W6300 GPUs harness up to 8MB of AMD Infinity Cache memory technology to deliver ultra-high viewport frame rates, dependability and exceptional performance for professional applications on mobile workstations.

In additional to the hardware features common across all graphics cards based on AMD's RDNA 2 architecture, the PRO W6000-series boasts application certification for software tools including 3DS Max and Maya. AMD are also working with other software vendors to ensure that they "meet exceptional standards, delivering the stability and reliability required by workstation professionals".The Radeon PRO W6400 is expected to be available in Q1 2022 starting at an SEP of $229. AMD Radeon PRO W6500M and Radeon PRO W6300M GPUs are expected to be available in pre-built OEM systems in select countries later this year.