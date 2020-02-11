AMD Announces Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Based on AMD RDNA 3 Architecture

These new graphics cards are designed by gamers for gamers. As we were developing the new cards, we not only incorporated feedback from our customers, but we built in the features and capabilities we wanted to use, said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president & general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. We also realized that we needed to do something different to continue pushing the envelope of the technology, and Im proud of what the team has accomplished with AMD RDNA 3 and the Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards. I cant wait for gamers to experience the powerhouse performance, incredibly vivid visuals and amazing new features these new graphics cards offer.

Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics Cards

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 and AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition Technology

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Product Specifications

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX

Compute Units: 96

Memory: 24GB GDDR6

Game Clock: 2.3 GHz

Boost Clock: Up to 2.5 GHz

Memory Interface: 384-bit

Infinity Cache: 96 MB

TBP: 355W

SRP: USD $999



AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT

Compute Units: 84

Memory: 20GB GDDR6

Game Clock: 2.0 GHz

Boost Clock: Up to 2.4 GHz

Memory Interface: 320-bit

Infinity Cache: 80 MB

TBP: 300W

SRP: USD $899