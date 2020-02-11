AMD Announces Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics Cards Based on AMD RDNA 3 Architecture

AMD today unveiled new graphics cards built on the next-generation high-performance, energy-efficient AMD RDNA 3 architecture the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics cards. Following on the highly successful AMD Zen-based AMD Ryzen chiplet processors, the new graphics cards are the worlds first gaming graphics cards to feature an advanced AMD chiplet design. They deliver exceptional performance and superb energy efficiency to power high-framerate 4K and higher resolution gaming in the most demanding titles.
The AMD RDNA 3 architectures chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes, each optimized for specific jobs. The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features the worlds fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets at up to 5.3 TB/s. It also offers up to 96 new unified compute units, second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, and up to 24 GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory with up to a 384-bit memory interface. It also includes increased AI throughput that delivers up to 2.7X higher AI performance, and second-generation raytracing technology that provides up to 1.8X higher raytracing performance than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.
Altogether, these features and advancements deliver up to a 1.7X performance uplift in select titles at 4K compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture. The new graphics cards also support DisplayPort 2.1 displays capable of delivering ultra-high framerates and stunning visuals at up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 165Hz refresh rates.
These new graphics cards are designed by gamers for gamers. As we were developing the new cards, we not only incorporated feedback from our customers, but we built in the features and capabilities we wanted to use, said Scott Herkelman, senior vice president & general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. We also realized that we needed to do something different to continue pushing the envelope of the technology, and Im proud of what the team has accomplished with AMD RDNA 3 and the Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards. I cant wait for gamers to experience the powerhouse performance, incredibly vivid visuals and amazing new features these new graphics cards offer.
Radeon RX 7900 Series Graphics CardsThe Radeon RX 7900 Series are the industrys most advanced gaming graphics cards, unlocking new levels of performance and efficiency and delivering a host of new and enhanced features that supercharge the gaming experience. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card delivers up to 1.7X higher native 4K performance than the Radeon RX 6950 XT graphics card in select titles, while the Radeon RX 7900 XT provides up to 1.5X higher performance than the Radeon RX 6900 XT graphics card in select titles. Key features include:
AMD RDNA 3 Architecture Featuring an advanced chiplet design, new compute units and second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, AMD RDNA 3 architecture delivers up to 54% more performance per watt than the previous-generation AMD RDNA 2 architecture. New compute units share resources between rendering, AI and raytracing to make the most effective use of each transistor for faster, more efficient performance than the previous generation.
Chiplet Design The worlds first gaming GPU with a chiplet design delivers up to 15% higher frequencies at up to 54% better power efficiency. It includes the new 5nm 306mm2 Graphics Compute Die (GCD) with up to 96 compute units that provide the core GPU functionality. It also includes six of the new 6nm Memory Cache Die (MCD) at 37.5mm2, each with up to 16MB of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology.
Ultra-Fast Chiplet Interconnect Unleashing the benefits of second-generation AMD Infinity Cache technology, the new chiplets leverage AMD Infinity Links and high-performance fanout packaging to deliver up to 5.3TB/s of bandwidth.
Expanded Memory and Wider Memory Bus To meet the growing requirements of todays demanding titles, the new graphics cards feature up to 24GB of high-speed GDDR6 memory running at 20Gbps over a 384-bit memory bus.
Dedicated AI Acceleration and Second-Generation Raytracing New AI instructions and increased AI throughput deliver up to 2.7X more performance than the previous AMD RDNA 2 architecture, while second-generation raytracing technology delivers up to 1.8X more performance than the previous generation.
DisplayPort 2.1 Support The industrys only high-end gaming graphics cards to support DisplayPort 2.1 technology with UHBR 13.5, offering up to 54Gbps of display link bandwidth and enabling high-refresh 4K (up to 480Hz) or 8K (up to 165Hz) gaming on next-gen displays.
New AMD Radiance Display Engine Provides 12 bit-per-channel color for up to 68 billion colors and higher refresh rate displays compared to AMD RDNA 2 architecture and includes support for DisplayPort 2.1 and HDMI 2.1a.
High-Refresh Gaming DisplayPort 2.1 provides increased display bandwidth compared to DisplayPort 1.4, with the ability to support up to 900Hz, 480Hz and 165Hz refresh rates for 1440p, 4K and 8K displays, respectively.
Dual Media Engine Supports simultaneous encode or decode streams up to 8K60 for HEVC and supports AV1 encode, delivering up to 1.8X higher engine frequency than AMD RDNA 2 architecture.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.2 and AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition TechnologyTo support the new graphics cards, AMD is also announcing several updates to its software suite, including:
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.2 FSR is now available and upcoming in 216 games, and the next iteration of the popular FSR temporal upscaling technology, FSR 2.2, features enhancements that are designed to improve visual quality. It is expected to be available in the first title on November 8, 2022, Forza Horizon 5. It will also be available to game developers soon at GPUOpen.com.
AMD FSR 3 AMD plans to release a new version of AMD FSR featuring AMD Fluid Motion Frames technology in 2023, expected to deliver up to 2X more FPS compared to AMD FSR 2 in select games.
AMD HYPR-RX Targeted in the first half of 2023, a one-click preset which enables various AMD Software features including AMD Radeon Anti-Lag, AMD Radeon Boost and AMD Radeon Super Resolution technologies to work together at the same time, reducing latency and delivering up to 85% higher FPS in Dying Light 2 Stay Human with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card and AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.40.00.24, than stock settings.
New AMD RDNA 3 Media Engine Features AV1 hardware encoding enabling up to 7X faster video encoding at 8K compared to a software-only solution15, and integrates Xilinx Content Adaptive Machine Learning technology to enhance text quality for lower resolutions and bitrate streams.
1Improved Video Recording and Streaming AMD collaborated with OBS to improve video streaming quality on AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Radeon RX 7000 Series graphics cards. In addition, the AMD RDNA 3 Media Engine includes AV1 hardware encoding to help improve quality and transform live streaming.
AMD Advantage for Desktop PCs
Building on the success of AMD Advantage laptops, AMD is bringing the AMD Advantage framework to desktops, fusing together the top-of-the-line AMD Ryzen 7950x processors and AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics cards with AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition technology and AMDs smart technologies to deliver the ultimate platform for gamers and creators. AMD Advantage-certified desktops will feature select AMD smart technologies that amplify performance, including AMD Smart Access Memory technology and the new AMD SmartAccess Video technology that intelligently divides the decoding and encoding workloads across AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics cards, delivering up to 30% uplift in 4K multi-stream encoding.
AMD Advantage desktops feature world-class performance, stunning graphics with the AMD Radiance Display Engine and supported AMD FreeSync Premium technology-enabled monitors. They are built to game with high-quality chassis, CPU liquid cooling, a minimum of 2TB of NVMe SSD storage, 32GB or more of DDR5 AMD EXPO memory, 80 plus gold power supplies, and optimized acoustics, and are designed to be easily customizable.
New AMD Advantage desktop systems are expected to be available soon from leading SI partners, including CSL, Cyberpower, eBuyer, Falcon Northwest, Maingear, Origin PC, and XIdax.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series Product Specifications
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX
Compute Units: 96
Memory: 24GB GDDR6
Game Clock: 2.3 GHz
Boost Clock: Up to 2.5 GHz
Memory Interface: 384-bit
Infinity Cache: 96 MB
TBP: 355W
SRP: USD $999
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT
Compute Units: 84
Memory: 20GB GDDR6
Game Clock: 2.0 GHz
Boost Clock: Up to 2.4 GHz
Memory Interface: 320-bit
Infinity Cache: 80 MB
TBP: 300W
SRP: USD $899
Pricing and Availability
AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards are expected to be available from AMD.com beginning December 13, 2022, and from leading board partners including ASRock, ASUS, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston beginning mid-December. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX has an SEP of $999 USD, while the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT has an SEP of $899 USD.