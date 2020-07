AMD Confirms New Radeon Raise The Game Bundle Including Godfall & WoW: Shadowlands

New purchases of AMD's Radeon RX 5700-series or 5600-series hardware - individually or as part of a notebook or pre-built system - entitles you to a copy ofand. Godfall is an upcoming Action-RPG from Gearbox and Counterplay Games that's being described as a 'looter-slasher', exploiting the creators' background with the Borderlands and Destiny franchises. World of Warcraft: Shadowlands meanwhile needs no introduction; it's the eighth expansion to Blizzard Entertainment's bestselling MMORPG franchise that's currently about to enter beta.If the 5700 and 5600-series are just out of your range then the RX 5500-series (comprising the RX 5500 and 5500 XT) may be more appropriate. A great card for modern 1080p gaming at frame rates in excess of 60fps, it will also net you a copy offor yet more value that will put the new hardware through its paces.AMD's Radeon RX 5000-series GPUs support their latest technologies including FidelityFX and Radeon Image Sharpening, in addition to stutter- and tear-free gameplay courtesy of FreeSync.Both Godfall and Shadowlands are scheduled for release in late 2020, so you will have to wait a little while before being able to play. The hardware must be acquired from participating retailers as either a discrete card or as part of a system or laptop. Purchases must be made between now and October 3rd, with redemption made before November 7th. Full terms and conditions are available at https://www.amdrewards.com/terms