AMD Expected To Bundle Assassins Creed: Valhalla With Selected Ryzen 3000XT-Series CPUs
AMD are scheduled to officially launch the Ryzen 3000XT-series on July 7th, necessitating an update to their range of bundled game deals for new purchases. In this instance it appears that they will be relying on some good old-fashioned delayed gratification to satisfy their audience as the free title is one not due until 'Holiday 2020' - Assassins Creed: Valhalla.
Videocardz.com uncovered the promotional material that points to the new bundle, which may or may not go live when the CPUs arrive on store shelves next week. It applies to all Ryzen 7 and 9 CPUs (including the older non-XT variants), but not the lower end Ryzen 3 & 5 models (not even the Ryzen 5 3600XT). The bundle would represent $60-80 of value to those who were planning on eventually getting both CPU and game, and effectively act as a (very) advanced Uplay pre-order.
AMD's Ryzen 3000XT-series CPUs are higher clocked versions of their non-XT counterparts, made possible by optimisations to the now mature 7nm manufacturing node. They may also incorporate changes to the dynamic frequency boosting algorithm, maintaining higher overall performance over long periods. Despite that, all three of the new CPUs should be slot-in compatible with current AM4 400-series and 500-series motherboards running their latest BIOS revision.
There's a good chance that other CPU and Radeon RX 5000-series GPU bundles will be updated or at least clarified at the same time. As a result, it may be to your benefit to wait on planned purchases for ten days or so.
SOURCE: Videocardz.com
