AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is Here

AMDs counterpart of the NVIDIA DLSS technology is officially released today the AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR). FSR uses cutting-edge super-optimized spatial upscaling technologies to help boost your framerates with and deliver high-quality, high-resolution gaming experiences. Offers up to 2.4X frame rates average on selected titles.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Support
Upon launch, 7 games available support FSR including 22 Racing Series, Anno 1800, Evil Genius 2, Godfall, Kingshunt, Terminator: Resistance, and The Riftbreaker. We are also announcing that we have 12 more confirmed games coming out in the future that will support FSR, including Far Cry 6 and Resident Evil: Village, along with over 40 leading game developers and publishers on board, such as Capcom, Electronic Arts, Gearbox, Obsidian Entertainment, and Ubisoft, who will also bring FSR to their future titles. AMD is working with 70 developers in integrating AMD FidelityFX technologies in more games.
FSR Modes for Optimal balance of Quality to PerformanceWith FidelityFX Super Resolution, you can choose between four different quality settings, allowing you to adjust the balance between image quality and performance as you see fit. The four different quality modes are listed below and for image quality comparison purposes, they should be evaluated at normal gaming view distances:
- Ultra Quality mode produces an image with quality virtually indistinguishable from native rendering with good performance. It should be selected when the highest FSR quality is desired.
- Quality mode produces an FSR image with the quality representative of native rendering while delivering great performance.
- Balanced mode produces an FSR image approximating native rendering quality and delivers exceptional performance for gamers.
- Performance mode visibly impacts image quality and should only be selected in situations where the need for the ultimate performance is critical.
More information about AMD FSR, including a comprehensive list of supporting developers and titles, can be found at AMD.