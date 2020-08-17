AMD Improve A Total War Saga: Troy Performance With Latest Radeon Graphics Drivers

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Highlights



Support For



A Total War Saga: Troy

- The High preset on the Radeon RX 5700 XT offers up to 12% better FPS performance playing A Total War Saga: Troy with Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 edition 20.8.2 versus the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.1RS-339

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mortal Shell

Marvels Avengers Open Beta



Fixed Issues



- Reports of intermittent system hangs while exiting system sleep on some AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics.

- Pressing a key while Radeon Overlay is open, or exiting Radeon Overlay while playing Hyper Scape, may cause the players actions to freeze or fail to recognize input from the user.

- Upgrade Advisor may show an Unable to get requirements error message when opened on Windows® 7 system configurations.



Known Issues



- With Radeon FreeSync enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations, task switching to another display or application may cause the display to flicker for a few moments.

- Brightness flickering may be experienced on some VP9 video content playback through applications or web browsers on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics product system configurations.

- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

- Performance Metrics Overlay and the Performance Tuning tab incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

- With HDR enabled, Windows® desktop may experience flickering, and performing a task switch while in a game may cause colors to become washed out or over saturated.

- Audio may experience instability when connected through an Audio Video Receiver via HDMI® on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products

- YouTube playback may become frozen with Microsoft® Edge player and Chrome when played on an extended display on some AMD Ryzen 7 3000 series and AMD Ryzen 4000 series APU system configurations.

- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

- AMD will continue to monitor and investigate any new reports of black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay closely. Users are encouraged to use the new Bug Reporting Tool for any issues they may encounter.



Important Notes



AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.



Package Contents



The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 installation package contains the following:



- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.8.2 Driver Version 20.20.01.16 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.2001.16003).

AMD continue to use major in-game performance enhancements as a means of motivating an update to their Radeon graphics driver suite, and this time it's the turn of Creative Assembly's newest RTS extravaganza.was released just last week and AMD are already boasting of reaching 12% higher performance on the High graphics preset with their flagship RX 5700 XT versus 20.8.1. But that's not all.The RSAE 20.8.2 driver also features optimisations for(released tomorrow, August 18th), theOpen Beta (scheduled for this weekend) and(a Souls-like also due tomorrow on the Epic Games Store).Although this driver is listed as an optional update that may not be warranted if you're not playing or intending to play any of the above games, it does also include three notable bug-fixes which the wider user-base may find important. Specifically, they address stability issues with the Radeon Overlay application and system hangs when exiting sleep if using a Ryzen 3000-series Mobile APU. A substantial number of issues still to be addressed are also a part of this driver's release notes.These drivers are compatible with 64-bit versions of Windows 7 and 10, and support Radeon graphics hardware as far back as the HD 7000-series (GCN architecture). You can download them here by selecting your hardware and OS configuration, or via the Radeon ReLive desktop application.