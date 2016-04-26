AMD Launch The Radeon 5500 XT For 'Best In Class' Performance

NVIDIA GTX 16-series Mainstream Lineup*



GeForce GTX 1650 - From £128.99

GeForce GTX 1650 SUPER - From £149.99

GeForce GTX 1660 - From £188.99

GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER - From £ 199.99

GeForce GTX 1650 Ti - From £248.99



*Pricing as seen on Overclockers.co.uk, 12/12/2019

Architecture:- Navi

Manufacturing Process:- 7nm

Transistor Count:- 6.4 billion

Die Size:- 158 mm2

Compute Units:- 22

Stream Processors:- 1408

Game GPU Clock:- Up to 1717 MHz

Boost GPU Clock:- Up to 1845 MHz

Peak SP Performance:- Up to 5.20 TFLOPS

Peak Half Precision Performance:- Up to 10.4 TFLOPS

Peak Texture Fill-Rate:- Up to 162.4 GT/s

ROPs:- 32

Peak Pixel Fill-Rate:- Up to 59.0 GP/s

Memory:- 4GB/8GB GDDR6

Memory Bandwidth:- 224GB/s

Memory Interface:- 128-bit

PCI-E Power Connector:- 1 x 8-Pin

Board Power:- 130W

FreeSync 2 HDR - An updated version of FreeSync variable refresh rate technology supported by a selection of HDR gaming panels. Its fully backwards compatible with FreeSync 1, offering tear-free and stutter-free gaming on a huge variety of monitors over both DisplayPorts and HDMI.



Radeon Anti-Lag - Increases the responsiveness of your game by reducing the mouse-click-to-fire latency times. Particularly of value in competitive games that rely on twitch reflexes to get you an edge.



Radeon Boost - This new technology, launched just this week, dynamically reduces texture rendering resolution to keep frame rates smooth. The resolution scaling is based on camera movement and, due to the way our eyes perceive objects at different frame rates, the dip in quality is hardly noticeable. As it kicks in when frame rates then to dip the most, the effect on average frame rates can be significant (although it should be disabled when benchmarking for apples-to-apples comparisons with other hardware configurations).



Radeon Image Sharpening - A technique thats quickly picking up speed in developer adoption, RIS algorithmically adds detail to low contrast textures while leaving high contrast zones untouched with little performance impact.



Integer Scaling - Also launched this week, Integer Scaling helps clean up low resolution games by mapping single pixels to 2x2 (or larger) pixel squares. It gives older titles running below 1080p a far sharper and cleaner look at higher resolutions, and scales up to 4K display native resolutions.

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 4GB: $169 USD / £159.99 / $269 AUS

AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB: $199 USD / £179.99 / $319 AUS