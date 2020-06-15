AMD Launches Ryzen 7 7700X3D Processor for the AM5 Platform

AMD has expanded its Ryzen 7000 Series lineup with the launch of the new Ryzen 7 7700X3D desktop processor, bringing its 3D V-Cache technology to another mainstream gaming CPU. Designed for enthusiasts looking to build or upgrade to the AM5 platform, the processor aims to deliver high gaming performance while benefiting from AMD's long-term socket support.
The Ryzen 7 7700X3D joins AMD's growing family of X3D processors, offering eight Zen 4 cores, 16 threads, and a large 104MB total cache. Built on TSMC's 5nm process, the processor is designed for gamers seeking responsive performance and access to the AM5 ecosystem with support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0.
Check out our review of the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D Processor.
AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D Specifications
The Ryzen 7 7700X3D features AMD's second-generation 3D V-Cache technology, combining 96MB of L3 cache with 8MB of L2 cache to improve gaming workloads that benefit from larger cache capacity. It operates at a 4.0GHz base clock with boost frequencies of up to 4.5GHz and carries a 120W TDP.
Key specifications include:
8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 16 threads
AMD 3D V-Cache technology with 104MB total cache
Up to 4.5GHz boost clock
4.0GHz base clock
AM5 socket compatibility
PCIe 5.0 support
DDR5 memory support (up to 128GB)
Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics with 2 compute units running at 2200MHz
AMD EXPO memory overclocking support
Precision Boost Overdrive support
Maximum operating temperature of 89°C
No bundled cooler; AMD recommends using a liquid cooler
As with other Ryzen 7000 processors, the Ryzen 7 7700X3D supports modern platform features including PCIe 5.0 connectivity, DDR5 memory, Secure Boot, TPM, and other hardware security technologies. AMD continues to position the AM5 platform as a long-term investment with compatibility for future processor upgrades.
Pricing and Availability
The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X3D processor is now available globally and can already be purchased in the UK from Amazon UK and Overclockers UK for £299.00.