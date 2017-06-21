AMD Launches the Radeon Pro 5600M for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

Santa Clara, Calif. - 06/15/2020 - AMD today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor, this new GPU powers computationally heavy workloads, enabling pro users to maximize productivity while on-the-go.
The AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU is built upon industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA architecture to power a diverse range of pro applications, including video editing, color grading, application development, game creation and more. With 40 compute units and 8GB of ultra-fast, low-power High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers superfast performance and excellent power efficiency in a single GPU package.
More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them, said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go.
Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:
Exceptional compute performance Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
HBM2 Memory 8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
AMD RDNA architecture AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.
Technical Specifications
AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU
Compute Units:- 40
Stream Processors:- 2560
Engine Clock:- Up To 1035 MHz (peak)
FP32 TFLOPS:- Up to 5.3
HBM2 Memory:- 8GB
Memory Speed:- 1.54 Gbps
Memory Bandwidth:- 394 GB/s
Memory Interface:- 2048-bit
TGP: 50W
The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU adds a new super high-performance option to the existing Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M GPU options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For more information about the MacBook Pro visit https://www.apple.com/macbook-pro-16/.