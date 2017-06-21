AMD Launches the Radeon Pro 5600M for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

👤by Tim Harmer Comments 📅15.06.2020 22:30:25
PRESS RELEASE



Santa Clara, Calif. - 06/15/2020 - AMD today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M mobile GPU for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Designed to deliver desktop-class graphics performance in an efficient mobile form factor, this new GPU powers computationally heavy workloads, enabling pro users to maximize productivity while on-the-go.

The AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU is built upon industry-leading 7nm process technology and advanced AMD RDNA architecture to power a diverse range of pro applications, including video editing, color grading, application development, game creation and more. With 40 compute units and 8GB of ultra-fast, low-power High Bandwidth Memory (HBM2), the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers superfast performance and excellent power efficiency in a single GPU package.

More than ever, pro users require the freedom to create wherever their work takes them, said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. With AMD RDNA architecture, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU offers the optimal combination of compute horsepower and power efficiency, providing an outstanding mobile graphics solution to power a wide range of demanding workloads on-the-go.

Key capabilities and features of the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU include:

Exceptional compute performance  Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.
HBM2 Memory  8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.
AMD RDNA architecture  AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.




Technical Specifications

AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU

Compute Units:- 40

Stream Processors:- 2560

Engine Clock:- Up To 1035 MHz (peak)

FP32 TFLOPS:- Up to 5.3

HBM2 Memory:- 8GB

Memory Speed:- 1.54 Gbps

Memory Bandwidth:- 394 GB/s

Memory Interface:- 2048-bit

TGP: 50W


The new AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU adds a new super high-performance option to the existing Radeon Pro 5300M and 5500M GPU options for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. For more information about the MacBook Pro visit https://www.apple.com/macbook-pro-16/.

Assigned tags:
AMD, Radeon, Apple, HBM, Navi, Radeon Pro 5600M, 7nm
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« ASUS Presents RT-AX82U and RT-AX86U Gaming Routers · AMD Launches the Radeon Pro 5600M for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro