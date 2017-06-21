AMD Launches the Radeon Pro 5600M for Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro

Exceptional compute performance  Equipped with 40 compute units, the AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU delivers up to 5.3 TFLOPS of single-precision (FP32) floating point performance.

HBM2 Memory  8GB of HBM2 with 394 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive pro applications.

AMD RDNA architecture  AMD RDNA architecture delivers exceptional performance matched with remarkable power efficiency optimized for mobile computing platforms.

AMD Radeon Pro 5600M GPU



Compute Units:- 40



Stream Processors:- 2560



Engine Clock:- Up To 1035 MHz (peak)



FP32 TFLOPS:- Up to 5.3



HBM2 Memory:- 8GB



Memory Speed:- 1.54 Gbps



Memory Bandwidth:- 394 GB/s



Memory Interface:- 2048-bit



TGP: 50W