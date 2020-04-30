AMD Partner With Oxide Games To Develop Cloud Gaming Graphics Tech.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and Lutherville Timonium, Md. April 30, 2020 AMD and Oxide Games today announced a multi-year partnership to co-develop graphics technologies for the growing cloud gaming market. By combining leadership gaming hardware and graphics expertise from AMD with Oxides proven development capabilities and innovative Nitrous game engine, the companies plan to create a robust set of tools and technologies for cloud rendering designed from the ground up to embrace the real-time demands of cloud-based gaming.
At AMD, we pride ourselves on our ability to push the boundaries of what technology can do so it elevates the gaming experience, said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD. Oxide shares this passion and is an ideal partner for us as we expand the way gamers play, while delivering the quality experience they demand.
Oxides motto is to bring games to life that have never been seen or experienced before. We built the Nitrous Engine specifically with that purpose in mind, said Marc Meyer, president of Oxide Games. AMDs commitment to gamers and their leadership in pushing the edge of state-of-the-art hardware is a perfect complement to Oxides commitment to the same excellence in software.
