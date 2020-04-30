AMD Partner With Oxide Games To Develop Cloud Gaming Graphics Tech.



Ashes of the Singularity was a co-development between Oxide Games and Stardock Entertainment





· Learn more about



· Become a fan of AMD on



· Follow AMD on Twitter · Learn more about AMD gaming products and technologies · Learn more about Oxide Games · Become a fan of AMD on Facebook · Follow AMD on Twitter

andtoday announced a multi-year partnership to co-develop graphics technologies for the growing cloud gaming market. By combining leadership gaming hardware and graphics expertise from AMD with Oxides proven development capabilities and innovative, the companies plan to create a robust set of tools and technologies for cloud rendering designed from the ground up to embrace the real-time demands of cloud-based gaming.At AMD, we pride ourselves on our ability to push the boundaries of what technology can do so it elevates the gaming experience, said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit, AMD. Oxide shares this passion and is an ideal partner for us as we expand the way gamers play, while delivering the quality experience they demand.Oxides motto is to bring games to life that have never been seen or experienced before. We built the Nitrous Engine specifically with that purpose in mind, said Marc Meyer, president of Oxide Games. AMDs commitment to gamers and their leadership in pushing the edge of state-of-the-art hardware is a perfect complement to Oxides commitment to the same excellence in software.