AMD Partners With MediaTek For RZ600 Series WiFi 6E Modules

PRESS RELEASE
Laguna Beach, Calif. - MediaTek and AMD announced a collaboration to co-engineer industry leading Wi-Fi solutions, starting with the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules containing MediaTek's new Filogic 330P chipset. The Filogic 330P chipset will power next-generation AMD Ryzen-series laptop and desktop PCs in 2022 and beyond, delivering fast Wi-Fi speeds with low latency and less interference from other signals.
To optimize the AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules with a focus on delivering seamless connectivity experiences for customers, AMD and MediaTek developed and certified PCIe and USB interfaces for modern sleep states and power management, which are vital elements of modern customer experiences. Further, the optimization process included stress testing and ensuring compatibility standards, which may ultimately reduce development time for OEM customers.
"MediaTek is already the Wi-Fi leader in a number of different segments, including smart TVs, routers and voice assistants. The new Filogic 330P chipset further broadens our connectivity portfolio as we continue to expand our footprint in the PC market," Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager, Intelligent Connectivity at MediaTek. "With this high throughput and ultra-low power chipset powering the next generation of AMD laptops, consumers can enjoy seamless connectivity and longer battery life while they game, stream and video chat."
"Having fast and reliable wireless connectivity is crucial, especially as consumers' speed, bandwidth and performance demands rise due to increased video calling, streaming and gaming," said Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD. "We believe that combining powerful AMD Ryzen processors with MediaTek's leadership advanced connectivity technologies will deliver an all-around incredible computing experience."
Filogic 330P supports the latest connectivity standards of 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 (2.4/5 GHz) and 6E (6 GHz band up to 7.125 GHz), along with Bluetooth 5.2 (BT/BLE). The high throughput chipset is ultra-fast with support for up to 2.4 Gbps connectivity, including support for the new 6 GHz spectrum at 160 MHz channel bandwidth. The chipset also integrates MediaTek's power amplifier (PA) and low noise amplifier (LNA) technology to help optimize power consumption and reduce design footprint which enables the Filogic 330P chipset to be embedded in laptops of all sizes.
The AMD RZ600 Series Wi-Fi 6E modules expand AMD's Wi-Fi capabilities, bringing excellent connectivity solutions to OEMs and end users, whether they are playing the latest interactive games, working remotely, or completing a big project.
To learn more about MediaTeks Filogic series, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/connectivity-and-networking/mediatek-filogic-wifi-6
To learn more about AMDs Ryzen series of laptop and desktop processors, please visit:
- AMD Laptop Processors | AMD
- AMD Desktop Processors | AMD