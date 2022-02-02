AMD Q4 2021 Financials Reveal Record $4.8bn Revenue, Up 49% Year On Year



AMD's Ryzen processors once again contributed greatly to success in 2021

Computing and Graphics segment revenue was $2.6 billion, up 32% year-over-year and up 8% quarter-over-quarter.



- Client processor average selling price (ASP) increased year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter due to a richer mix of Ryzen processor sales.

- GPU ASP increased year-over-year primarily driven by Radeon product sales and decreased quarter-over-quarter due to product mix.



Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue was $2.2 billion, up 75 percent year-over-year and 17 percent quarter-over-quarter driven by higher EPYC and semi-custom processor sales.



All Other operating loss was $121 million as compared to operating losses of $93 million a year ago and $107 million in the prior quarter.