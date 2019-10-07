AMD Radeon Drivers Updated With Resident Evil 3 Optimisations

Breathtaking performance  The Radeon RX 5600 XT and RX 5700 XT offer class-leading framerates at 1080p and 1440p.



FidelityFX CAS  Hardware-agnostic dynamic sharpening filter to improve visual details and counteract the softening of other post-processing effects.



AMD FreeSync Premium Pro  Enjoy stunning visuals with the leading adaptive sync technology, delivering stutter-free and tear-free gaming with HDR rendering and Low-Framerate Compensation.

Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 Highlights



Support For



- Resident Evil 3



Fixed Issues



- Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.

- HDR may fail to enable or be detected in applications and games using the Vulkan® API.

- Doom Eternal may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.

- Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started with performance metrics overlay enabled.

- Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.

- Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.

- Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.



Known Issues



- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

- Running

- Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.

- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.

- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.

- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.

- Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.

- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay enabled. A potential workaround for users experiencing these issues is to disable Instant Replay.

- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.

- A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix content.

- Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.

- Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.

- XSplit may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.



Important Notes



AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found



Package Contents



The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 installation package contains the following:



- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 Driver Version 19.50.29.20 (Windows Driver Store Version 26.20.15029.20013) Support For- Resident Evil 3- Overwatch and Heroes of the Storm may experience a black screen or application hang while gaming for extended periods of time on some Radeon RX Vega series graphics product system configurations.- HDR may fail to enable or be detected in applications and games using the Vulkan® API.- Doom Eternal may fail to launch in some hybrid graphics system configurations.- Radeon ReLive streaming may fail to launch or may crash when a stream session is started with performance metrics overlay enabled.- Some clock values may fail to populate for a limited number of graphics products in the Radeon Settings Hardware information tab.- Hotkeys can no longer be assigned to a single digit or character as this has the ability to block or cause interference with some default Windows® functionality.- Some Radeon FreeSync Premium supported displays may not list all supported refresh rate options in Windows® when Radeon FreeSync Premium is enabled in the displays OSD settings.- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.- Running [email protected] while also running an application using hardware acceleration of video content can cause a system hang or black screen. A potential workaround is disabling hardware acceleration for the application that has it enabled.- Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.- Modifying the HDMI Scaling slider may cause FPS to become locked to 30.- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.- Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when playing games with Instant Replay enabled. A potential workaround for users experiencing these issues is to disable Instant Replay.- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.- A system crash or hang may be experienced when using Edge browser to play Netflix content.- Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.- Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.- XSplit may experience an application hang or freeze when performing a scene switch.AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 installation package contains the following:- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.4.1 Driver Version 19.50.29.20 (Windows Driver Store Version 26.20.15029.20013)