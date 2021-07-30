AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card Unveiled

AMD, in collaboration with 343 Industries, unveils the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card. Inspired by his Mark VII Mjolnir armor, this custom AMD Radeon 6900XT shroud bears several unmistakable features from the Master Chief himself. Including a reflective, iridium gold fan border, the iconic 117 Spartan callsign, as well as a Cortana-blue light to signify the AI slot on the back of the Master Chiefs helmet.
The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card wont be available for sale says AMD. AMD, Microsoft, and 343 Industries along with other partners will be offering multiple opportunities over the coming weeks for gamers to get their hands on one.
Stay tuned on AMD Radeon and Halos social media channels for more information and announcement for the giveaways where you can enter and win!
Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card and other information at the official Halo website.