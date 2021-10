AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card Unveiled

The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card won’t be available for sale says AMD. AMD, Microsoft, and 343 Industries along with other partners will be offering multiple opportunities over the coming weeks for gamers to get their hands on one.Stay tuned on AMD Radeon and Halo’s social media channels for more information and announcement for the giveaways where you can enter and win!Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite Limited Edition Graphics Card and other information at the official Halo website