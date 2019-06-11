AMD Radeon Software 19.12.3 To Be Released Tomorrow (Dec. 18th)

§ Game and boost clocks may be incorrectly reported for Radeon RX 5500 XT graphics products in Radeon Software.



§ Radeon Software Install may experience an error and fail to detect AMD graphics hardware when a certain WiFi adapter is enabled in the system.



§ Rocket League may crash or experience an application hang after performing a task switch.



§ A black screen may occur when Performance Metrics Overlay is open and changing game resolution.



§ After disabling Radeon Software Overlay users may still see the toast messages for the overlay shortcut while in fullscreen games.



§ Audio from custom scenes may continue to play after recording or streaming has been stopped.



§ Installer audio has been reduced as it was too loud on some system configurations.



§ Some users may be unable to select drop downs in graphics settings for Tessellation Mode.



§ Radeon ReLive may appear to be missing or not available to install on some Radeon R9 380 series and Radeon R9 285 series graphics products.



§ Newly added game profiles may fail to enable the currently selected global graphics settings options in their profile.



§ Performing an auto update from web to Adrenalin 2020 Edition from Adrenalin 2019 Edition may fail with an error code.



§ Switching between borderless and fullscreen in some games when Performance Overlay is enabled and Radeon FreeSync is enabled may cause stuttering.



§ MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries may experience black corruption near the bottom of the screen close to the player model.



§ Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for DirectX®9 applications when enabled in the global graphics settings options.



§ Radeon Anti-Lag may fail to enable for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.



§ The custom stream option may fail to present users with a url box to choose their endpoint.



§ DirectML Media Filters may fail to apply Upscale and Denoise when attempting to do both at the same time on one image.



§ Some Radeon FreeSync enabled displays may experience LFC intermittently enabling mid game causing poor performance or stutter.



§ A grey box may prevent users from setting custom hotkeys in the scene editor.



§ Performing Auto Tuning for graphics clocks on Radeon RX 5700 XT may result in an extremely high OC or unstable OC.



§ Some games may experience instability and screen loss or control loss when performing a task switch when the Gaming profile is set in Radeon Software.



§ Radeon Image Sharpening may fail to enable in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.



§ HDCP 2.2 enabled content may fail to play on some Radeon RX 500 series graphics products.

launched the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver last week, supporting a host of new features in addition to a major UI facelift. Sadly not all has gone according to plan; many of the red team's communication channels are rife with user complaints in all manner of areas, including in-game crashes and software feature errors. Developers who were banking on a hassle-free holiday period have therefore been hard at work on a stop-gap driver that rights the ship before the Christmas break, when most Radeon owners will want nothing more than to game without software-driven annoyances.It's a indicator of how significant the complaints have been that AMD Director of Software Strategy Terry Makedon (/u/tmakedon) has just taken the exceptionally unusual step of pre-announcing a new driver release to the /r/amd subreddit . Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 19.12.3 will be available tomorrow, and has the following as a preliminary list of issues that are to be addressed:The major notable absence is a fix to OpenCL driver implementations in Windows environments, which has motivated the /r/BIONIC to recommend that AMD RX 5000-series (Navi) users remove their systems from the [email protected] project due to pollution of the results pool. This flaw may also be impacting other distributed computing projects reliant on OpenCL when using AMD Navi hardware, but as yet has barely been acknowledged by AMD despite being known since Navi's launch.Problems with Enhanced Sync in the 19.12.2 drivers are also not on the list of planned fixes, despite being one of the earliest reported by frequenters of /r/amd. The updated list of 'known issues' will be a long one if the initial reaction to the post is anything to go.AMD are urging all users to report any and all bugs they encounter at amd.com/report . On release the RSAE 19.12.3 drivers will be available at amd.com/en/support