AMD Roll Out Radeon 21.8.2 Drivers With Myst Optimisations & More

Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 Highlights

Support For



Myst

- Up to 6% increase in performance in Myst @ 4K Medium settings with Raytracing enabled, using Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 on the 16GB Radeon RX 6800XT graphics card, versus the previous software driver edition 21.8.1. [RS-398]

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Little Nightmares II: Enhanced Edition



Fixed Issues



- Users may experience difficulties ending a recording session on Open Broadcaster Software when recording in H265/HEVC codec on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.

- While playing F1® 2021 in Split Screen mode, image corruption may be observed on one of the players screens.

- Radeon software application may become unresponsive when some users attempt to launch the application.

- While playing Control using DirectX® 12, users may observe corrupt light rays on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6600 XT.

- Upgrading to the latest Radeon graphics driver may cause the auto update feature on Ryzen Master to stop working.



Known Issues



- Open Broadcaster Software may continue to run in the background after a user ends a recording session and closes the application.

- Visual artifacts in PAYDAY 2 may be observed during gameplay on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6800 XT.

- AMD is investigating a black screen issue that may be experienced while playing Myst or Kingshunt on some Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics products. A temporary workaround is to disable Performance Metrics Overlay or Radeon Image Sharpening in Radeon Software.

- Driver timeouts may be experienced while playing a game & streaming a video simultaneously on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 500 Series Graphics.

- Radeon Software may crash or become unresponsive while playing some DirectX® 11 games such as PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds with multiple displays connected in extended mode.

- Playing Horizon Zero Dawn for an extended period may lead to a driver timeout or game crash on some AMD Graphics products such as Radeon RX 6700 XT.

- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.

- Connecting two displays with large differences in resolution/refresh rates may cause flickering on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.

- Radeon performance metrics and logging features may intermittently report extremely high and incorrect memory clock values.



AMD Link for Windows Known Issues



- Intermittent grey frame corruption might be observed when streaming with HEVC on certain configurations via an Internet connection. A workaround is to use the AVC encoding setting instead.



Footnotes



[RS-398]  Testing conducted by AMD as of August 18, 2021 on a test system comprised of a Ryzen 9 5900X CPU, 16GB DDR4, Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU with Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.8.2 and 21.8.1 on Myst. Game tested with Medium preset at 4K with ray tracing enabled. Performance may vary.