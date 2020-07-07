AMD Ryzen 9 5950X Dominates Leaked PassMark CPU Rankings
AMD's Ryzen 5000-series is scheduled to be available in stores on November 5th, and leaked benchmark results appear to be setting the stage for a major re-writing of the CPU performance hierarchy. The latest evidence comes from Computerbase.de, who have got their hands on scores from PassMark's Single and Multi-threaded CPU Test, and it makes for rosy reading if you're planning an upgrade this Holiday.
PassMark is a benchmarking and diagnostic suite that analyses the performance of many key aspects of a PC. Its ubiquity gives it an elevated status in the industry, and has allowed the developers to collect a vast number of results that rank hardware components on that performance. In the past Intel has tended to dominate the CPU stakes by virtue of their exceptional single-core performance - both IPC and raw operating frequency - but more recently AMD have crept up the overall rankings due to Ryzen's multi-core workhorse speciality.
Last week Computerbase.de published updated PassMark CPU rankings that threw the conventional wisdom into a cocked hat. AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X just happened to have been added to the list long before its Nov. 5th embargo date, and it crushes the previous best by over 300pts, outscoring the Core i9-10900K 3495 to 3175. In single threaded tests.
That's especially notable because AMD's product configuration strategy has been to bin its best performing dies for their highest placed SKUs, leading to higher operating frequencies on higher core count models. The flagship Ryzen 9 5950X should therefore be faster than the 5600X in this class of workload, not slower.
Conveniently, today the article has been updated with both single and multi-core performance scores for the 5950X, and as they point out it 'sets the bar even higher'. The published single core score is 3693, a further 200pts over the 5600X and easily eclipsing Intel's best. Its multi-core mark meanwhile reaches 45563, a value double that of Intel's Core i9 10900X and explained by its 16 cores versus the i9's 10 cores.
ComputerBase do their due diligence in pointing out that this is an isolated and unvalidated score for a Ryzen 9 5950X which may have been overclocked, and so should be taken with some degree of scepticism. But even so, the margin of its lead is stunning.
During AMD's presentation at the beginning of the month they touted Zen 3's improvements to both IPC and operating frequencies, and this set of results begin to underscore that claim. We will have to wait for the release of independent tests on November 5th to judge the 5000-series' real performance, but on this evidence Intel is in for a whole heap of trouble in each market segment.
SOURCE: ComputerBase.de
