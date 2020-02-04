AMD Sponsors Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team

"At AMD, we are at our best when we create disruptive technologies that push the envelope of what is possible in high-performance computing," said John Taylor, chief marketing officer at AMD. "We are thrilled to join forces with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team, a team operating at the cutting edge of technology and with whom we are a shared spirit in delivering incredible innovation and performance from the factory to the racetrack."



"Innovation is at the heart of Formula One, we always try and push the technological boundaries in our hunt for performance," said Toto Wolff, Team Principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. "We are delighted to have AMD join our team as a partner and we look forward to the journey ahead of us as we explore sophisticated solutions to unlock untapped performance potential."

About Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team

The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has been the Constructors and Drivers World Championships in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 with Lewis Hamilton chasing his 7th drivers championship this 2020 branding the Mercedes Team the best F1 team of the decade.