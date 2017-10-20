AMD Unlock MS Graphics Hardware Scheduling Support With Latest Radeon Beta Driver

Microsoft recently introduced Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling as part of the Windows 10 May 2020 update. Its aim is to reduce latency and improve performance in a variety of tasks by allowing GPUs to manage their own memory directly, rather than the operating system. This is part of Windows Display Driver Model (WDDM) 2.7, but GPU drivers available during the update's rollout didn't support it by default, a fact that's been rectified with the latest round of releases.
Last week NVIDIA's GeForce Game Ready 451.48 drivers added support on their latest range of GPUs, and today AMD are following suit with a new beta release candidate for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1. The driver is an optional update that unlocks Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling on Radeon RX 5600 and 5700 class GPUs only.
That aside, the new drivers will add little to the stack and so fits firmly into the 'optional' camp. In fact, teething make it advisable that wary Radeon Navi owners give it a wide berth until a full release is issued. Anyone without the latest AMD GPU hardware and Windows 10 64-bit should also feel free to disregard the update for now.
At this time the immediate real-world benefits to hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling are unclear. Some users are reporting application instability and problems with Oculus VR have also been identified as a Known Issue, but hopefully they are just the usual problems associated with early adoption.
Download the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta here
Once the Windows 10 and relevant driver updates have been installed the feature can be accessed by navigating to Settings -> Devices -> Display -> Graphics Settings through the OS.
Release Notes
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta with Graphics Hardware Scheduling Highlights.
Support For
Windows® May 2020 Update
- AMD is excited to provide beta support for Microsofts Graphics Hardware Scheduling feature. By moving scheduling responsibilities from software into hardware, this feature has the potential to improve GPU responsiveness and to allow additional innovation in GPU workload management in the future. This feature is available on Radeon RX 5600 and Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
Known Issues
- Oculus VR headsets may not display content or may experience severe performance drops with Hardware Scheduling enabled.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.
- Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.
- Direct ML Media Filters are currently unavailable in Radeon Software Media gallery for video or image content.
- Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.
- Some game titles may experience hitching when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
Important Notes
AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta Driver Version 20.10.17.04 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.1017.4017).
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta installation package can be downloaded from the following links:
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Beta Driver for Windows® 10 64-bit
