AMD Unveils Next-Generation Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards

Powerhouse Performance, Vivid Visuals & Incredible Gaming Experiences

Powerhouse Performance

True to Life, High-Fidelity Visuals

Elevated Gaming Experience

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Product Family

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT

Compute Units: 80

GDDR6 Memory: 16GB

Game Clock: 2015MHz

Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz

Memory Interface: 256bit

Infinity Cache: 128MB



AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT

Compute Units: 72

GDDR6 Memory: 16GB

Game Clock: 2015MHz

Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz

Memory Interface: 256bit

Infinity Cache: 128MB



AMD Radeon RX 6800

Compute Units: 60

GDDR6 Memory: 16GB

Game Clock: 1815MHz

Boost ClocK: Up to 2105MHz

Memory Interface: 256bit

Infinity Cache: 128MB