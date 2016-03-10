AMD Unveils Next-Generation Radeon RX 6000 Series Graphics Cards

AMD unveils its next-generation AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards featuring the groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture delivering up to 2X higher performance and 54% higher performance-per-watt over the previous-generation AMD RDNA architecture-based graphics cards. The AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series consists of the Radeon RX 6800, Radeon RX 6800 XT, and the new flagship Radeon RX 6900 XT. The AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the fastest gaming graphics card AMD has developed to date, an absolute powerhouse making it the ultimate 4K gaming graphics card.
The AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers a number of innovations, including applying advanced power-saving techniques to high-performance compute units to improve energy efficiency by up to 30% per cycle per compute unit, and leveraging high-speed design methodologies to provide up to a 30% frequency boost at the same power level. It also includes new AMD Infinity Cache technology that offers up to 2.4X greater bandwidth-per-watt compared to GDDR6-only AMD RDNA-based architectural designs.
Watch the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series announcement below.
Powerhouse Performance, Vivid Visuals & Incredible Gaming Experiences
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards support high-bandwidth PCIe 4.0 technology and feature 16GB of GDDR6 memory to power the most demanding 4K workloads today and in the future. Key features and capabilities include:
Powerhouse PerformanceAMD Infinity Cache A high-performance, last-level data cache suitable for 4K and 1440p gaming with the highest level of detail enabled. 128MB of on-die cache dramatically reduces latency and power consumption, delivering higher overall gaming performance than traditional architectural designs.
AMD Smart Access Memory An exclusive feature of systems with AMD Ryzen 5000 Series processors, AMD B550, and X570 motherboards, and Radeon RX 6000 Series graphics cards. It gives AMD Ryzen processors greater access to the high-speed GDDR6 graphics memory, accelerating CPU processing and providing up to a 13-percent performance increase on an AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card in Forza Horizon 4 at 4K when combined with the new Rage Mode one-click overclocking setting.
Built for Standard Chassis With a length of 267mm and 2x8 standard 8-pin power connectors, and designed to operate with existing enthusiast-class 650W-750W power supplies, gamers can easily upgrade their existing large to small form factor PCs without additional cost.
True to Life, High-Fidelity VisualsDirectX 12 Ultimate Support Provides a powerful blend of raytracing, compute, and rasterized effects, such as DirectX® Raytracing (DXR) and Variable Rate Shading, to elevate games to a new level of realism.
DirectX Raytracing (DXR) Adding a high performance, fixed-function Ray Accelerator engine to each compute unit, AMD RDNA 2-based graphics cards are optimized to deliver real-time lighting, shadow and reflection realism with DXR. When paired with AMD FidelityFX, which enables hybrid rendering, developers can combine rasterized and ray-traced effects to ensure an optimal combination of image quality and performance.
AMD FidelityFX An open-source toolkit for game developers available on AMD GPUOpen. It features a collection of lighting, shadow and reflection effects that make it easier for developers to add high-quality post-process effects that make games look beautiful while offering the optimal balance of visual fidelity and performance.
Variable Rate Shading (VRS) Dynamically reduces the shading rate for different areas of a frame that do not require a high level of visual detail, delivering higher levels of overall performance with little to no perceptible change in image quality.
Elevated Gaming Experience
Microsoft DirectStorage Support Future support for the DirectStorage API enables lightning-fast load times and high-quality textures by eliminating storage API-related bottlenecks and limiting CPU involvement.
Radeon Software Performance Tuning Presets Simple one-click presets in Radeon Software help gamers easily extract the most from their graphics card. The presets include the new Rage Mode stable over clocking setting that takes advantage of extra available headroom to deliver higher gaming performance.
Radeon Anti-Lag Significantly decreases input-to-display response times and offers a competitive edge in gameplay.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series Product Family
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Compute Units: 80
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 2015MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Compute Units: 72
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 2015MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
AMD Radeon RX 6800
Compute Units: 60
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 1815MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2105MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
Compute Units: 80
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 2015MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
Compute Units: 72
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 2015MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2250MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
AMD Radeon RX 6800
Compute Units: 60
GDDR6 Memory: 16GB
Game Clock: 1815MHz
Boost ClocK: Up to 2105MHz
Memory Interface: 256bit
Infinity Cache: 128MB
Pricing and Availability
The AMD Radeon RX 6800 and Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics cards are expected to be available from global partner resellers and on AMD.com beginning November 18, 2020, for US$579 and US$649, respectively. The flagship AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is expected to be available on December 8, 2020, for US$999.
AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards are also expected to be available from AMD board partners, including ASRock, ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, PowerColor, SAPPHIRE, and XFX, beginning in November 2020. Learn more about the AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series at AMD.com
Source: AMD