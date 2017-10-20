AMD's Latest Radeon Drivers Prep For Windows 10's May 2020 Update
Microsoft have begun the slow roll out of the Windows 10 May 2020 update across consumer systems around the world, and AMD are supporting the latest build with a new Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition driver. RSAE 20.5.1 additionally incorporates nineteen fixes to specific issues identified internally or through AMD feedback reports from end-users, plus two features new to the driver stack.
The driver is the first to support the Radeon Memory Visualiser, a tool which allows software developers to track how memory resources are being allocated in granular detail. RMV is intended to be complementary to DirectX 12 and Vulkan APIs, two innovations that gave developers far greater control over application memory management without necessarily offering sufficient visualisation tools to use that functionality to its fullest.
RSAE 20.5.1 also supports the AMD Link Xinput Emulation driver, which will help to improve game compatibility with the local 'streaming to mobile' tool. The mobile input device will appear in Device Manager as an Xbox 360 Controller for compatibility purposes.
As well as the fixes mentioned, the driver release notes also identify nine bugs on their radar to be squashed with an upcoming update. Although officially an optional update, Windows 10 users may want to treat it as edging towards the 'recommended' end of the spectrum.
To download the driver point your browser to AMD.com/support and select your graphics hardware and OS. This driver is available to Windows 10 users but not recommended for Windows 7 platforms. Alternatively, download the driver through the Radeon ReLive desktop app. Hardware going as far back as the Radeon HD 7000-series (GCN) is supported.
RELEASE NOTES:
Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 Highlights
Support For
Windows® May 2020 Update
Radeon Memory Visualizer
AMD Link
- Brand new AMD Link Xinput Emulation driver (AMDXE), which will improve compatibility with current and future games. This gets installed the first time game streaming starts with AMD Link and will appear as a new Xbox 360 controller in Device Manager.
Fixed Issues
- Radeon Software may experience a crash or hang on Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
- On a limited number of displays, launching a game may lead to an intermittent black screen that requires a system reboot to resolve.
- Fixed an issue where AMD Link may experience random or intermittent disconnects.
- When performing a task switch, Destiny2 may experience an application hang or black screen.
- Overwatch may experience an intermittent crash or black screen when joining a match.
- Incorrect memory clocks may be reported in performance metrics overlay on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products.
- Some Hybrid Graphics system configurations with Radeon RX 5500 series graphics products may experience a blue screen on driver installation.
- High memory usage may be experienced when Instant Replay and Desktop Recording is enabled on a system and a display on the system has timed out or gone to sleep.
- A TDR or black screen may occur when running the Vulkan test from Geekbench5.
- Hitching may be observed in League of Legends on some system configurations after performing a task switch.
- Sniper Elite4 may minimize when invoking Radeon Softwares overlay.
- The standard profile in Radeon Software may become applied when the gaming profile is clicked on numerous times in quick succession.
- Lighting corruption may be seen when moving your mouse in Grand Theft Auto5 with Radeon Boost enabled.
- Texture corruption may be seen in the bottom right corner of the screen when moving your mouse in Shadow of the Tomb Raider with Radeon Boost enabled.
- Red Dead Redemption2 may fail to launch in some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.
- Memory Tuning may fail to apply on AMD Radeon VII graphics products.
- Unable to get requirements error message may sometimes be displayed in the Upgrade Advisor tab.
- GPU metrics may sometimes fail to load in the performance tab of Radeon Software.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Control may experience application hangs when launched with Radeon Anti-Lag enabled.
Known Issues
- Radeon RX Vega Series and Radeon VII graphics products may experience performance drops when Performance Metrics Overlay is open while a game is running.
- Some game titles may experience hitching when Instant Replay is enabled on Radeon RX 5000 series system configurations.
- Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.
- Using Edge web browser to playback video content with a multi display system configuration may cause a system hang or crash after extended periods of use.
- Performance Metrics Overlay and Radeon WattMan incorrectly report higher than expected idle clock speeds on Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products. Performance and power consumption are not impacted by this incorrect reporting.
- Some games may exhibit stutter intermittently during gameplay on Radeon RX 5000 series graphics products.
- Radeon RX Vega series graphics products may experience a system crash or TDR when performing multiple task switches using Alt+Tab.
- Desktop or In-game corruption may occur intermittently when HDR is enabled.
- Some users may still experience black screen or system hang issues during extended periods of gameplay. AMD will continue to monitor and investigate reports of these issues closely.
Important Notes
AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics FAQ for Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition can be found here.
Package Contents
The Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.5.1 installation package contains the following:
- Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.10.17.01 Driver Version 20.10 (Windows Driver Store Version 27.20.1017.1011)
