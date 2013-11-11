Antec and Noctua Introduce Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition PC Case

Antec collaborates with Noctua in launching the Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition PC case featuring the NF-A14x25 G2 and NF-A12x25 G2 flagship fans for even better low-noise cooling performance, the new Noctua Edition forms an ideal basis for ultra-quiet, high-end builds.
Antecs Flux Pro chassis is renowned for its excellent ventilation capabilities, yet the Noctua Edition further improves its outstanding performance-to-noise efficiency by reducing noise levels up to 8dB(A), all while keeping internal components at similar temperatures. This is made possible by Noctuas state-of-the-art NF-A14x25 G2 and NF-A12x25 G2 fans, which run significantly quieter when operating at the same flow rates.
Adjacent fans are offset in speed to avoid undesirable harmonics phenomena such as vibrations or periodic humming, and for further acoustic optimisation, customers can install the fans using the included NA-AV4 anti-vibration mounts. Alternatively, the fans can also be installed using screws for maximum safety during shipping or transport.
In addition to Noctuas latest G2 series fans, the Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition also integrates the premium-grade NA-FH1 fan hub, which allows all fans to be speed-controlled through a single motherboard fan header. The NA-FH1 comes pre-installed, and all the required fan extension cables are pre-routed for maximum convenience.
On top of its best-in-class cooling performance, the Flux Pro has received critical acclaim for its build quality, well-thought-out layout, comprehensive feature-set and adaptability, making it a fantastic basis for both air- and water-cooled builds. Whether its a hardcore gaming rig or a high-end workstation building within the Flux Pro will be a pleasure.
Reflecting its inner virtues on the outside, the Flux Pro Noctua Edition comes with dark brown accents on the side and top panel as well as brown silicone grommets and subtly placed Noctua logos on the top, side and front. Wearing its colours with pride, the Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition is the perfect choice for everyone who wants to build a high-performance system that runs as quiet as possible.
Pricing and Availability
The Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition is available through Noctuas official Amazon and Amazon UK stores at a recommended selling price of EUR 399.90 / USD 399.90. EU customers can also purchase the case directly from Noctua through this order form. Other sales partners will receive stock shortly.