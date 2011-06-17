Antec Launch The Affordably Priced NX320 PC Case

Rotterdam, September 29, 2021 ‑ Antec Inc., a Californian supplier of high-performance computer components and accessories for the gaming, PC upgrade and Do-It-Yourself market, presents the NX320, the new model in the NX series. The mid-tower is equipped with three 120 mm ARGB fans and is now available at a very affordable price of 69 (recommended retail price including VAT).
The NX series from Antec offers a large selection of gaming cases with LED lighting and eye-catching front panel designs. The new NX320 case has a side panel made of tempered glass and puts the built-in components in the limelight. The case from the entry-level segment measures 422 mm x 215 mm x 446 mm (D x W x H) and is compatible with ATX, mATX and ITX motherboards. The NX320 supports graphics cards with a length of up to 355 mm and CPU radiators with a maximum height of 160 mm. It offers space for up to six fans and is factory-fitted with three ARGB fans. In addition, the tower offers space for a 360 mm radiator at the front and a 120 mm cooler at the rear of the chassis.
Seven expansion slots, two 3.5-inch bays (convertible to 2.5-inch bays) and three dedicated 2.5-inch bays offer sufficient space for drives and cards. The I / O panel has power and LED control buttons, a USB 3.0, two USB 2.0 ports and Mic / HD audio jacks.
Specifications
Dimensions:- 422 x 215 x 446 mm (DWH)
Form Factor:- Mid Tower
Materials:- SPCC + ABS
Mainboard Support:- ATX, M-ATX, ITX
Front Access & Controls:- Power,LED control button, USB3.0 x 1,USB2.0 x 2,MIC/HD-AUDIO
Side Panel:- Tempered Glass Side Panel
Expansion Slots:- 7
- 3.5" /2.5" 2/2
- 2.5" 3
Fan Support:
- Front: 3 x 120mm
- Top: 2 x 120mm/2 x 140mm
- Rear: 1 x 120mm
Included Fan(s) 3 x 120mm ARGB fans in front
Radiator Support:
- Front: 120/240/360mm
- Rear: 120mm
Clearance:
- Max GPU Length: < 355mm
- Max CPU Cooler Height: < 160mm
- Max PSU Length: < 205mm(with HDD); < 355mm(without HDD)
Dust Filter:- Top / Bottom
Net Weight:- 4.8kg
Warranty 1 year
For more information, please follow us on Facebook and visit our website www.antec.com.