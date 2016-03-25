AOC AGON 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor With DisplayHDR 400 Set To Launch This Month

Monitor colour:- Black Red

Monitor size:- 27 inch

Curved Screen:- Flat

Resolution:- 2560x1440

Refresh rate:- 240Hz

Response time:- 0.5 ms

HDR Display:- HDR 400

Panel type:- TN

Backlight:- WLED

Aspect ratio:- 16:9

Brightness:- 400 nits

Contrast (dynamic):- 80M:1

Contrast (static):- 1000:1

Pixel pitch:- 0.2331

Bezel type:- Frameless

Weight without stand:- 5.8 kg

Scanning Frequency:- HDMI2.0 : 30~230KHz(H); DP1.4 : 30~360KHz(H); HDMI2.0 : 48~144Hz(V); DP1.4 : 48~240Hz(V)



Connections



Signal input HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2

USB Input:- USB 3.2 (Gen1) x 4

Audio Input:- Microphone in

Audio output:- Headphone out (3,5mm)

Speakers:- 5 W x 2

Microphone:- Yes



Ergonomics



Pivot:- Yes

Swivel:- ­32 degrees off vertical

Tilt:- ­5.5 +/- 1 ~ 21.5 +/- 1.5 degrees off horizontal

Ergonomic height amount:- 110mm

Base removal:- Yes

Vesa:- 75x75



Power



Power supply:- External

Power Source:- 100 - 240V 50/60Hz

Power Consumption On:- 52 watt

Power Consumption Off:- 0.5 watt

Power Consumption Standy:- 0.5 watt



Dimensions



Product dimensions incl base mm x mm x mm:- 562.4(H) * 613.5(W) * 289.45(D) mm

Net weight excl package kg 8.4 Kg



Warranty



Warranty period 3 Years

Display specialistannounces a ground-breaking monitor dedicated to gamers looking for high-performing gear, especially targeted at competitive players and esports enthusiasts. The 27 (68.6 cm)is mind-bogglingly fast, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and an extremely low 0.5 ms response time (MPRT). Its super-crisp QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels is on another level compared to current 240 Hz Full HD models. Hardcore gamers wont need to decide between speed and image quality anymore. The AG273QZ is equipped with a next-gen TN panel, producing a wide spectrum of popping colours (126.4% sRGB, 93.7% AdobeRGB). It can achieve a peak brightness of 400 nits and is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, decoding and displaying HDR (High Dynamic Range) images. In addition, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology minimises latency caused by the extensive HDR tone mapping, while its variable refresh rate support eliminates stutter and tearing.AGON  the name of AOCs premium gaming series  was an ancient Greek term for conflict, struggle or rivalry. The brand-new AGON AG273QZ lives up to its name, as it is built for relentless competition with its 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time  resulting in a noticeable reduction of pixel transition time at only half a millisecond.As a result, the AG273QZ does not make any compromise but provides the best image quality and colour details whilst being lightning-fast.The AG273QZ employs a TN panel with the future-proof QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and supports VESA certified DisplayHDR400. Games and films supporting HDR can be displayed in ultra-realistic lighting conditions, drastically increasing immersion. The AG273QZs panel displays an impressively wide colour gamut (126.4% sRGB, 93.7% AdobeRGB), which is closer to life than ever. Speaking of colours: AOCs Light FX is a customisable RGB LED ring on the back for gamers to show off their true colours.AOC knows what gamers demand, not least because of its sponsorship of the G2 Esports team. Therefore, it is no surprise that they have added a convenient carrying handle to the top of the stand so that players can easily carry their gear at tournaments and LAN parties. In addition, gamers can find headset holders on each side to keep their desk tidy. The AG273QZ also comes with an ergonomic stand that allows adjustments in height, tilt, and swivel, which keeps gamers in a healthy posture. In addition, Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode minimise eye strain during long-term gaming marathons. Extra features include AOC Game Color, AOC Shadow Control, six game modes (three of which are user-customisable), a new updated OSD interface and a new OSD software (G-Menu).AOCs AGON AG273QZ will be available in February at an RRP of £659.More information and technical specifications are available at https://eu.aoc.com/en/gaming-monitors/AG273QZ