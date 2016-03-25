AOC AGON 240Hz 1440p Gaming Monitor With DisplayHDR 400 Set To Launch This Month

Amsterdam, 25 February 2020 Display specialist AOC announces a ground-breaking monitor dedicated to gamers looking for high-performing gear, especially targeted at competitive players and esports enthusiasts. The 27 (68.6 cm) AOC AGON AG273QZ is mind-bogglingly fast, with a 240 Hz refresh rate and an extremely low 0.5 ms response time (MPRT). Its super-crisp QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels is on another level compared to current 240 Hz Full HD models. Hardcore gamers wont need to decide between speed and image quality anymore. The AG273QZ is equipped with a next-gen TN panel, producing a wide spectrum of popping colours (126.4% sRGB, 93.7% AdobeRGB). It can achieve a peak brightness of 400 nits and is certified with VESA DisplayHDR 400, decoding and displaying HDR (High Dynamic Range) images. In addition, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology minimises latency caused by the extensive HDR tone mapping, while its variable refresh rate support eliminates stutter and tearing.
Fast.
AGON the name of AOCs premium gaming series was an ancient Greek term for conflict, struggle or rivalry. The brand-new AGON AG273QZ lives up to its name, as it is built for relentless competition with its 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.5 ms response time resulting in a noticeable reduction of pixel transition time at only half a millisecond.
As a result, the AG273QZ does not make any compromise but provides the best image quality and colour details whilst being lightning-fast.
Colourful.
The AG273QZ employs a TN panel with the future-proof QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels) and supports VESA certified DisplayHDR400. Games and films supporting HDR can be displayed in ultra-realistic lighting conditions, drastically increasing immersion. The AG273QZs panel displays an impressively wide colour gamut (126.4% sRGB, 93.7% AdobeRGB), which is closer to life than ever. Speaking of colours: AOCs Light FX is a customisable RGB LED ring on the back for gamers to show off their true colours.
Functional.
AOC knows what gamers demand, not least because of its sponsorship of the G2 Esports team. Therefore, it is no surprise that they have added a convenient carrying handle to the top of the stand so that players can easily carry their gear at tournaments and LAN parties. In addition, gamers can find headset holders on each side to keep their desk tidy. The AG273QZ also comes with an ergonomic stand that allows adjustments in height, tilt, and swivel, which keeps gamers in a healthy posture. In addition, Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode minimise eye strain during long-term gaming marathons. Extra features include AOC Game Color, AOC Shadow Control, six game modes (three of which are user-customisable), a new updated OSD interface and a new OSD software (G-Menu).
Technical Specifications
Monitor colour:- Black Red
Monitor size:- 27 inch
Curved Screen:- Flat
Resolution:- 2560x1440
Refresh rate:- 240Hz
Response time:- 0.5 ms
HDR Display:- HDR 400
Panel type:- TN
Backlight:- WLED
Aspect ratio:- 16:9
Brightness:- 400 nits
Contrast (dynamic):- 80M:1
Contrast (static):- 1000:1
Pixel pitch:- 0.2331
Bezel type:- Frameless
Weight without stand:- 5.8 kg
Scanning Frequency:- HDMI2.0 : 30~230KHz(H); DP1.4 : 30~360KHz(H); HDMI2.0 : 48~144Hz(V); DP1.4 : 48~240Hz(V)
Connections
Signal input HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2
USB Input:- USB 3.2 (Gen1) x 4
Audio Input:- Microphone in
Audio output:- Headphone out (3,5mm)
Speakers:- 5 W x 2
Microphone:- Yes
Ergonomics
Pivot:- Yes
Swivel:- 32 degrees off vertical
Tilt:- 5.5 +/- 1 ~ 21.5 +/- 1.5 degrees off horizontal
Ergonomic height amount:- 110mm
Base removal:- Yes
Vesa:- 75x75
Power
Power supply:- External
Power Source:- 100 - 240V 50/60Hz
Power Consumption On:- 52 watt
Power Consumption Off:- 0.5 watt
Power Consumption Standy:- 0.5 watt
Dimensions
Product dimensions incl base mm x mm x mm:- 562.4(H) * 613.5(W) * 289.45(D) mm
Net weight excl package kg 8.4 Kg
Warranty
Warranty period 3 Years
AOCs AGON AG273QZ will be available in February at an RRP of £659.
More information and technical specifications are available at https://eu.aoc.com/en/gaming-monitors/AG273QZ