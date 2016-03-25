AOC AGON AG353UCG 35 200Hz G-Sync Ultimate Gaming Monitor Unveiled

AOC launches the AGON AG353UCG as a part of the AGON 3 next-generation series gaming monitors. The AGON AG353UCG is a 35 ultrawide gaming monitor with a swift 200Hz refresh rate and 2ms MPRT for the smoothest gaming visuals. The AGON AG353UCG has a 3440 x 1440 UWQHD (21:9) resolution combined with 1800R curvature. The AG353UCG features Quantum Dot technology with 1000 nits peak brightness and VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. The gaming monitor also sports 2500:1 contrast and 90% DCI-P3 coverage for lifelike images. Lastly, the monitor supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Ultimate for stunning image quality and performance.
Sleek, Futuristic DesignThe AOC AGON AG353UCG gaming monitor sports the 3-sides-frameless design with a ring-shaped RGB-lighting on the back and red/black accents. The AG353UCG comes with a height-adjustable (120mm) V-shaped stand that is sturdy, stylish and compact. The 35 ultrawide screen is perfect for highly immersive gaming as well as for productivity.
Ready to CompeteThe AOC AGON AG353UCG sports 200 Hz refresh rate that provides competitive-level speed for a wide variety of games. It also features fast 2 ms GtG response time that eliminates motion blur.
Extraordinary Game VisualsThe AOC AGON AG353UCGs VA panel employs Quantum Dot technology that provides super colour accuracy with 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Its 10-bit panel also produces 1.07 billion colours designed for HDR content. The AGON AG353UCG supports NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate technology with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Its VA panel delivers crisp visuals with 2500:1 static contrast ratio. Moreover, its 512 local dimming zones deliver an incredibly wide dynamic range.
Extras IncludedThe AGON AG353UCG gaming monitor features the redesigned, modern OSD (On-screen display) which can be navigated using the 5-way joystick in the bottom bezel. The gaming monitor also comes with a built-in headset holder on both the left and right sides. The monitor supports standard VESA mount while its ergonomic stand enables height (120mm) and tilt adjustments. The monitor comes with RGB lighting on its rear powered by the AOC Light FX for added gaming aesthetics.
Pricing and Availability
The AOC AGON AG353UCG Gaming Monitor will be available in Europe in February 2020 with an MSRP of 2509 EUR.