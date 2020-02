AOC AGON AG353UCG 35 200Hz G-Sync Ultimate Gaming Monitor Unveiled

Sleek, Futuristic Design

The AOC AGON AG353UCG gaming monitor sports the 3-sides-frameless design with a ring-shaped RGB-lighting on the back and red/black accents. The AG353UCG comes with a height-adjustable (120mm) V-shaped stand that is sturdy, stylish and compact. The 35” ultrawide screen is perfect for highly immersive gaming as well as for productivity.The AOC AGON AG353UCG sports 200 Hz refresh rate that provides competitive-level speed for a wide variety of games. It also features fast 2 ms GtG response time that eliminates motion blur.The AOC AGON AG353UCG’s VA panel employs Quantum Dot technology that provides super colour accuracy with 90% DCI-P3 coverage. Its 10-bit panel also produces 1.07 billion colours designed for HDR content. The AGON AG353UCG supports NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate technology with VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification. Its VA panel delivers crisp visuals with 2500:1 static contrast ratio. Moreover, its 512 local dimming zones deliver an incredibly wide dynamic range.The AGON AG353UCG gaming monitor features the redesigned, modern OSD (On-screen display) which can be navigated using the 5-way joystick in the bottom bezel. The gaming monitor also comes with a built-in headset holder on both the left and right sides. The monitor supports standard VESA mount while its ergonomic stand enables height (120mm) and tilt adjustments. The monitor comes with RGB lighting on its rear powered by the AOC Light FX for added gaming aesthetics.The AOC AGON AG353UCG Gaming Monitor will be available in Europe in February 2020 with an MSRP of 2509 EUR.