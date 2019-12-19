AOC & G2 Esports Extend Sponsorship Agreement Into 2020



AOC AGON AG251FZ

Display specialistannounces their extended sponsorship of, one of the most successful and renowned esports organisations worldwideBoth AOC and G2 Esports have decided to extend their very successful collaboration; G2 were first signed by AOC back in January 2018. AOC is one of the leading monitor brands in esports and competitive gaming and provides G2s training facilities with their cutting-edge technology. This ensures that the teams attain high precision and performance in both training and competitions. The collaboration has also spawned a signature edition gaming monitor, which was designed specifically for the team and G2 fans alike.G2 have proven themselves time and time again as one of the main players in global esports and most recently placed second at this years League of Legends World Championship. G2 have also found success in CS:GO, Hearthstone, Rocket League, Sim-Racing, Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege and PlayerUnknowns Battlegrounds. G2 rosters have remained among the best in the world since the clubs establishment in 2013.It's a great source of pride for G2 to have such strong partners at our side, including AOC. Their contributions are what let us do what we do best  win trophies in style. None of this would be possible without their support and incredible equipment. 2020 will be an exciting year for G2 fans and I'm thrilled that AOC will be right there with us, helping us achieve greatness with their cutting-edge technology, says Carlos Rodríguez, CEO of G2 Esports.All current G2 PC-teams and influencers will be provided with high-performing gaming monitors, such as the AOC AGON AG251FZ, while their insights in turn help further polish AOCs already top-notch devices. This will enhance the experience for G2 Esports players, influencers, content creators and fans, helping them reap the benefits from this cooperation. In addition to these technical advancements, AOC and G2 will share future appearances at booths, community tournaments, themed giveaways and a plethora of other exciting events, all planned for the upcoming year.We are thrilled to continue supporting such an outstanding organisation. G2 has proven yet again their prowess at the League of Legends Worlds 2019 tournament, says Stefan Sommer, Director of Marketing & Business Management at AOC International Europe, about the worlds runner-up team. This sponsorship has inspired and helped us identify what pro players really need from their monitor, meaning we can provide the newest innovations to this exceptional team. Were excited to see what the future holds as well as build on what weve already achieved together.