AOC In Partnership With Studio F. A. Porsche Present The 31.5" U32U1 Professional Display

Monitor colour:- Black/Silver

Screen size (inch):- 31.5 inch

Resolution:- 3840x2160

Aspect ratio:- 16:9

Active Screen Area (HxW):- 697.31 x 414.3 mm



Refresh rate:- 60Hz

Panel Type:- IPS

Backlight:- WLED



Response time (GtG):- 5 ms

HDR Vesa Certified:- DisplayHDR 600

sRGB Coverage (%):- 135

Brightness (typical):- 600

Contrast (dynamic):- 50M:1

Contrast (static):- 1300:1

Pixel Pitch:- 0.1815



Viewing angle (CR10):- 178/178 degrees

Display Colours:- 1.07 Billion



Bezel Type:- Slim

Weight without stand:- 7.6 kg

Adobe RGB Coverage (%):- 100





Signal Input:- HDMI 1.4 x 1, HDMI 2.0 x 1, USB-C (DP Alt Mode), DisplayPort 1.4x1

Displayport Version:- 1.2

USB input:- USB C x 1

Audio Input:- Line in

Audio output:- Headphone out (3.5mm)

Built-in Speakers:- 2 W x 2

Display specialistproudly presents the, a 31.5 (80 cm) professional display. It is the result of a combination of audacious design contributed by the world-renowned design agency Studio F. A. Porsche and AOCs top-notch display technology. Design by Studio F. A. Porsche is synonymous with sophisticated, refined product design, admired the world over  no wonder this 4-sides frameless display received the prestigious Red Dot Design Award. This premium business monitor with 4K resolution and VESA DisplayHDR 600, geared towards design-conscious professional as well as home users, is now available.One is immediately struck by the U32U1s outstanding design, created by one of the most renowned design studios, Studio F. A. Porsche and not surprisingly crowned with the Red Dot Design Award.With peoples changing perception of work and private life, they increasingly question the strict differentiation of products targeted at professional and personal use. The design of the U32U1 reflects this. It aims at users with high aesthetical requirements and draws on trends in classical furniture design. The tubular-shaped tripod stand creates visual lightness and lets it stand out in any environment and usage context.It also excels with other supreme design features: the 4-sided frameless, slim, tiltable and swivellable display sits on its shiny metal tripod stand, which is height-adjustable to 120 mm. The aluminium back-plate with rounded corners, which also houses the cable connectors, creates a fine contrast to the dark grey flat back cover. A true functional novelty is that this plate remains in the same position when the display is rotated into portrait position (pivot function) so the cables stay in the same place as well. For increased flexibility, the display also comes with a VESA grid for mounting on external stands or wall mounts.The extra-large 31.5" (80 cm) IPS display comes with a brilliant 4K/UHD resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels).Thanks to compliance with the VESA Display HDR600 standard, the screen delivers a 10-bit colour depth resulting in 1.07 billion colours. Images shine with impressive contrast and colours range from luminescent white to the deepest black. The display covers 135% of the sRGB, 100% of the AdobeRGB and 98% of the DCI-P3 colour spaces, which makes it an ideal choice for video and photography professionals and enthusiasts as well as for designers.Besides the DisplayPort 1.4 connector, this monitor also features an HDMI 2.0 as well as a USB-C port and a USB 3.2 hub. The USB-C connection provides DisplayPort Alternate Mode for transferring high-resolution video signals from a notebook or other computer. USB Power delivery can simultaneously charge the notebook battery with up to 65 W, and the USB 3.2 data transmission ensures lightning-fast data transfer.The perfect combination of state-of-the-art technology and outstanding design is what makes our new monitors developed in cooperation with Studio F. A. Porsche something genuinely special, says Stefan Sommer, Director Marketing & Business Management Europe. After the great success of our first jointly produced monitors two years ago, I am delighted that we can now present a new model that excels with its exceptional design.With AOC we found a perfect partner that not only shares but enhances our aspiration of sophisticated and refined design. A mutual understanding of quality and performance allows us to create premium, top-notch products that meet the highest technical as well as aesthetical standards, says Christian Schwamkrug, Design Director at Studio F. A. Porsche.AOCs U32U1 is available in stores now at an RRP of £829. For more information visit the product page