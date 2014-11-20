AOC Launches CQ32G2SE and C32G2AE Gaming Monitors

AOC launches the CQ32G2SE and C32G2AE gaming monitors - two new 31.5-inch curved G2 Series gaming monitors with 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. The AOC CQ32G2SE features QHD (1440p) resolution while the AOC C32G2AE features FHD (1080p) resolution. Both displays come equipped with a 1500R curved VA panel and support AMD FreeSync Premium technology for low input lag and smooth gaming visual experience without tearing.
Faster, Larger, and More CapableThe 31.5 AOC CQ32G2SE (1440p) and AOC C32G2AE (1080p) uses a 1500R curved VA with a 94 ppi pixel density for immersive, sharp, and crisp gaming visuals. Both monitors come with viewing angles (178°/178°), a high contrast ratio (3000:1), and a wide colour gamut with 121% sRGB coverage. Both gaming monitors sport a three-sided borderless design and VESA mount capability. Both new models employ AMD FreeSync Premium technology for variable refresh rate support, eliminating stutter and tearing, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.
Packed With FeaturesThe AOC CQ32G2SE and AOC C32G2AE are equipped with a sturdy stand featuring built-in cable management, tilt adjustment (-3.5 to 21.5°), assembly without any tools, VESA mount option, plus two 5W stereo speakers. Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode ensure comfortable and healthy use for gamers eyes in long and dark gaming sessions. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs enable a variety of connections, including gaming consoles.
G-MenuThe AOC CQ32G2SE and AOC C32G2AE feature the innovative G-Menu, a free tool that you can install on your PC to have complete customization paired with maximum convenience for any AOC or AGON monitor.
Pricing and Availability
The AOC C32G2AE and AOC CQ32G2SE will be available in Europe from November 2020 at an RRP of £249 and £329 respectively.