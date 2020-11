AOC Launches CQ32G2SE and C32G2AE Gaming Monitors

Faster, Larger, and More Capable

The 31.5” AOC CQ32G2SE (1440p) and AOC C32G2AE (1080p) uses a 1500R curved VA with a 94 ppi pixel density for immersive, sharp, and crisp gaming visuals. Both monitors come with viewing angles (178°/178°), a high contrast ratio (3000:1), and a wide colour gamut with 121% sRGB coverage. Both gaming monitors sport a three-sided borderless design and VESA mount capability. Both new models employ AMD FreeSync Premium technology for variable refresh rate support, eliminating stutter and tearing, ensuring a smooth gaming experience.The AOC CQ32G2SE and AOC C32G2AE are equipped with a sturdy stand featuring built-in cable management, tilt adjustment (-3.5 to 21.5°), assembly without any tools, VESA mount option, plus two 5W stereo speakers. Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light mode ensure comfortable and healthy use for gamers’ eyes in long and dark gaming sessions. HDMI and DisplayPort inputs enable a variety of connections, including gaming consoles.The AOC CQ32G2SE and AOC C32G2AE feature the innovative G-Menu, a free tool that you can install on your PC to have complete customization paired with maximum convenience for any AOC or AGON monitor.The AOC C32G2AE and AOC CQ32G2SE will be available in Europe from November 2020 at an RRP of £249 and £329 respectively.