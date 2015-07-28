AOC Launches GH200 and GH300 Gaming Headsets

AOC GH200 Gaming Headset

AOC GH300 Gaming Headset

The AOC GH200 features a 2 m braided cable as well as a 3.5 mm jack and comes with a Y-splitter, enabling users to split mic and headphone outputs if needed. Thanks to its universally common 3.5 mm connector, this headset is a perfect match for PCs, consoles or mobile devices. The in-line remote offers volume and microphone on/off controls. Users are able to use Windows Sonic Spatial Sound for PC and Xbox. The subtle gun-metal finish perfectly blends in with other PC components and makes the headphones an attractive choice for remote work video calls or online classes.The AOC GH300 instead comes with a 2 m USB cable. With its virtual 7.1 surround sound capability, gamers can pinpoint exactly where the sound is coming from in the game, increasing their chances to react appropriately  or to enjoy movies while feeling completely immersed in the story. In terms of sound quality, users will be able to reproduce studio-quality audio at 24 bit/96 Khz and have the closest experience of the real audio of the game.For even more customization, the metal mesh cover of the AOC GH300 includes RGB lighting with 4 modes (breathing, cyclic, static, off), controllable via the in-line remote, which also houses volume controls and mic on/off switches. The detachable boom mics LED indicates when the mic is muted, which simplifies everyday use and helps to avoid unwanted muting.The AOC GH200 and AOC GH300 gaming headsets will be available from May 2021 at £39 and £49 respectively. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.