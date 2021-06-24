AOC Plot August Launch For U28G2XU 144Hz 4K Monitor

Monitor colour:- Black Red

Screen size (inch):- 28 inch

Resolution:- 3840x2160

Refresh rate:- 144Hz

Response Time (GtG min):- 1

Response Time (MPRT):- 1 ms

HDR Vesa Certified:- DisplayHDR 400

Panel Type:- IPS

Sync Range:- 48-144

Sync Technology:- FreeSync Premium Pro

Backlight:- WLED

Flicker-free:- Y

Aspect ratio:- 16:9

Brightness (typical):- 370

Contrast (dynamic):- 80M:1

Contrast (static):- 1000:1

Viewing angle (CR10):- 178/178

Display Colours:- 16.7 Million

Bezel Type:- Borderless

OSD languages:- EN, FR , ES, PT, DE, IT, NL, SE, FI, PL ,CZ, RU, KR, CN (T), CN (S), JP

Hard Glass:- Antiglare + 3H





Connections

Signal Input:- HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 2

USB Hub:- Y

USB input:- USB 3.2 (Gen1) x 4

Audio output:- Headphone out (3,5mm)

Built-in Speakers:- 3 W x 2





Ergonomics

Pivot:- Y

Swivel:- 30° +- 2-degrees

Tilt:- -5/21.5 °

Height Adjust Amount:- 130mm

Removable Stand:- Y

Vesa Wallmount:- 100x100

, the worlds leading gaming monitor brand, launches a gaming display that combines 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate  the 71 cm (28)from the acclaimed G2 line-up. Designed for PC gamers who seek out the best and latest in technology, the U28G2XU displays intricate details and vivid colours thanks to its IPS panel with crystal-clear 4K (UHD) resolution.The monitors lightning-fast 144 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms GtG response time ensure artefact-free, fast and fluid visual feedback for gamers to react instantly. The U28G2XU offers AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility and is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, ensuring an eye-catching dynamic range. The AOC U28G2XU will be available from August 2021 at an RRP of £589.With the necessary GPU power now available on the market, PC gaming at 4K resolution and at high refresh rates is now here and available to the masses. In competitive titles, a 144 Hz refresh rate has become the bare minimum, so that gamers can make instant reactions. In higher resolutions such as 4K, gamers can appreciate how the visual fidelity on certain titles becomes almost indistinguishable from reality.For gamers who do not limit themselves to specific game genres, a monitor with 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate could be the best combination of features the PC gaming scene has ever seen.With 4K resolution, RTS gamers can see more of their game world at once and can plan their strategies more precisely. In RPG and action titles, the images and textures showcase neon-lit streets, awe-inspiring vistas and shiny metal armour with a life-like quality. Such rich content can be displayed with a fluid refresh rate of 144 Hz, and without any noticeable ghosting thanks to the 1 ms GtG response time, taking the connected feel to the next level. Today, with advanced GPU technologies such as DLSS, achieving higher than 60 frames per second at 4K is more accessible than ever. For PC gaming at its best, the AOC U28G2XU offers an undeniable proposition.The 71 cm (28) AOC U28G2XU comes with subtle and sleek red accents and 3-side borderless design. It is equipped with an IPS panel in native 4K resolution (3840x2160). The 144 Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution is supported via its two DisplayPort (1.4) connections, while its two HDMI 2.0 ports support 4K @ 60 Hz. While the U28G2XU is designed for the PC gaming scene, new-gen consoles can also be used at a 120 Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution via the monitors HDMI 2.0 port.Thanks to its IPS panel technology, the monitor offers 178/178° viewing angles, a wide gamut range and an optimal colour experience (98.8% DCI-P3 coverage). The U28G2XUs brightness is measured at 370 nits and its contrast at 1000:1. The VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification also ensures a high dynamic range of bright explosions and dark corners.Gamers are increasingly multi-tasking these days, playing, interacting with their mates, and livestreaming and commenting on their content. For such cases and more, the U28G2XU also supports Picture-by-Picture mode, so two image sources can be displayed side-by-side.The AOC U28G2XUs day-to-day flexibility and its potential for working from home are very high: the built-in 4-port USB 3.2 hub makes connecting peripherals such as keyboards, mice and webcams very easy and enables a clutter-free, clean gaming and working desk. While the monitor is equipped with two 3 W speakers, the headphone output can also be useful to connect external headsets such as AOCs new GH200.To cater to all gamers needs in terms of ergonomic posture, the U28G2XUs stand is height-adjustable (130 mm) and offers wide tilt (-5/21.5°) and swivel (-32/32°) ranges. It also comes with a VESA 100 mm mount for attaching the display to a monitor arm. And when gaming sessions extend long into the night, the LowBlue Light mode reduces potentially harmful blue wavelengths, while the FlickerFree technology eliminates backlight-flicker.Like the rest of AOCs G2 line-up, the AOC U28G2XU also supports six game modes and features such as Dial Point (crosshair overlay), Game Colour (colour saturation) and Shadow Control so gamers can get the most out of their games and gain the upper edge against their opponents.The AOC U28G2XU will be available from August 2021 at an RRP of £589.